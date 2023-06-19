A useful new AI app transcribes and summarizes your voice notes

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Oasis is a useful new app that records, transcribes and cleans up your short voice memos. I’ve been using it to get ideas out of my head and onto paper. If you like to think out loud, Oasis will be a useful addition to your toolkit.

How Oasis works

Just open the app and hit record. The AI sums up and synthesizes your own words rather than generating text from thin air ala ChatGPT. It’s more useful than prior transcription apps in that it synthesizes, and summarizes what you say. Read on for Oasis’s most useful features, recommended ways to use it, caveats and alternatives.

Six ways to use Oasis

1. On the couch: Save verbal notes on a book so you don’t forget to jot them down.