Who should build all our EV charging networks?

BY Stateline and Robert Zullo6 minute read

Though they make up only a fraction of cars and trucks on the road now, many projections—from Wall Street firms, trade groups, and automakers themselves—predict an imminent surge in electric vehicles over the next decade.

S&P Global estimates that the nearly 2 million EVs on U.S. roads today will grow to more than 28 million by 2030, when they’ll comprise 40% of all new cars and trucks sold. The Edison Electric Institute, which represents investor-owned electric utilities, arrived at a similar forecast last year, even before the passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which contained big incentives to spur EV adoption. That means tens of thousands of additional public charging stations will need to be built across the country.

But there’s a big debate taking place at state capitols across the country about who should take the lead role in building them—electric utilities or private businesses? “That’s what retailers are there for” The Charge Ahead Partnership, composed of big fuel retailers, grocery chains, convenience stores, gas stations, and other businesses exploring installing vehicle chargers, argues that private businesses, particularly those that have been selling fuel to motorists for years and are already located in optimal spots to serve drivers, are best suited to making the switch to electric chargers. And they say they’ll have a tough time competing with monopoly electric utilities who can build charging infrastructure on the back of their ratepayers. “The utilities are actively laying the groundwork to extend their monopoly into this new business field,” said Ryan McKinnon, a spokesman for the partnership. “If you’re going to be driving an EV you’re going to want a reliable network of charging stations. . . . You really want entities to provide this that are good at selling things to people. That’s what retailers are there for.”

