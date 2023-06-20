The largest ‘wooden city’ in the world is going up in Stockholm

In an old industrial zone in Stockholm filled with former factory buildings and parking lots, developers are planning to build a “wooden city”—the largest mass-timber development in the world, with 30 wood buildings spanning 25 blocks.

“We want to show what is already possible today,” says Annica Ånäs, CEO of Atrium Ljungberg, the development company behind the project. Mass timber—panels and beams made from layers of wood stacked together for extra strength—avoids the massive carbon footprint of standard construction materials like concrete and steel. The number of buildings using the material is quickly growing, but projects typically happen one building at a time.

[Image: Atrium Ljungberg]

“Our core strategy is to develop large interconnected areas,” Ånäs says. “In this way, we can create places full of variety that people enjoy and where they want to be, as opposed to just setting up a single building.”

The development will include 7,000 new offices and 2,000 new housing units, along with restaurants and stores. Areas nearby already have more housing than offices; by adding new workspace, the development can help shrink commutes. “Stockholm is imbalanced, since about half of the citizens live south of the center, but the big majority of workspaces are north of the center,” she says.