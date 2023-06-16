Georgia is the test case in deciding whether chatbots can be guilty of defamation

A nationally syndicated talk show host has sued OpenAI , claiming that the company’s ChatGPT tool generated false and harmful information about him embezzling money. Mark Walters, who hosts a pro-gun podcast on Armed American Radio, is seeking unspecified monetary damages from the generative AI tool developer. The case filed in a Georgia state Superior Court may be the first defamation action against an AI chatbot.

Walters contends that a journalist who was doing research on him received false and libelous information from OpenAI’s ChatGPT. According to the suit, Fred Riehl, editor of the gun publication AmmoLand, had asked ChatGPT for information on Walters’s role in another, unrelated, lawsuit in Washington state. The chatbot contrived a fictional part of the Washington lawsuit, saying that Walters had embezzled money from a nonprofit group for which he’d served as a financial officer. Walters says OpenAI is liable for the chatbot’s false output.

“OAI knew or should have known its communication to Riehl regarding Walters was false, or recklessly disregarded the falsity of the communication,” the Walters suit reads.

Like virtually every chatbot, the ChatGPT tool prominently displays a disclaimer saying, in part, “The system may occasionally generate incorrect or misleading information.” This would seem to weaken Walters’s case, as does the fact that Riehl apparently didn’t publish the erroneous output as fact.