Is the plan to have companies pay to protect forests too flawed to ever work?

If you look at satellite images of the Amazon rainforest in western Brazil, you can watch deforestation spread, year by year, as agriculture replaces trees. But along one edge, a triangle-shaped patch of land—called Manoa—has stayed green.

When Brazil’s right-wing former president, Jair Bolsonaro, took office in 2019 and weakened environmental laws and enforcement, deforestation surged across the country, up 75% compared to the previous decade. Large soy farms began to spread near Manoa, but its own trees survived largely unscathed.

That’s because the chunk of forest—sprawling over an area nearly as large as New York City—became a “carbon project” a decade ago. The land, owned by a furniture company, had been sustainably managed for several years before that. A small number of trees were selectively cut down on a schedule, but the area was intact and healthy. Then illegal deforestation started to creep closer. The landowner worked with Biofílica, a Brazilian conservation management company, to hire guards to monitor and patrol the property for intruders—and trained local Indigenous community members in agroforestry and sustainable forest management.

[Photo: courtesy Biofílica]

That work was funded by selling carbon offsets, a practice that has recently been widely criticized, especially when the offsets try to prevent deforestation (also known as REDD+, or “Reducing Emissions From Deforestation and Degradation”). An investigation earlier this year by The Guardian, the German newspaper Die Zeit, and the nonprofit investigative journalism outlet Source Material looked at a sample of forest offsets from Verra, the largest global organization that certifies offsets, and found that more than 90% were worthless “phantom credits” because project developers had overestimated their impact on emissions. (Verra disputed the criticism.)