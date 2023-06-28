How workers can use AI to sound more confident

For me, using AI tools was love at first sight. Typing in various queries, I was shocked at how fast I was served information. Testing the results against my own research, I quickly learned that AI tools were much more analytical than my own creative brain. I knew that if I combined my own skills with a computer, I’d be able to accomplish more. Ever since I started implementing AI in my day-to-day business activities, I’ve been able to get twice as much done.

One of the biggest benefits of AI that I have found is that it can make people sound more confident. Here’s how:

How to use AI to communicate more confidently

As the world becomes increasingly digital, the way we communicate and do business is changing at a rapid pace. With AI, we are seeing a transformation in the way we approach communication and productivity.