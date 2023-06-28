How workers can use AI to sound more confident

A recent report from PwC predicts that AI will contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. While many are understandably anxious about the future of AI and its impact on the labor force, businesses and individuals are currently leveraging AI tools to enhance their productivity and achieve their goals faster.
For me, using AI tools was love at first sight. Typing in various queries, I was shocked at how fast I was served information. Testing the results against my own research, I quickly learned that AI tools were much more analytical than my own creative brain. I knew that if I combined my own skills with a computer, I’d be able to accomplish more. Ever since I started implementing AI in my day-to-day business activities, I’ve been able to get twice as much done.
One of the biggest benefits of AI that I have found is that it can make people sound more confident. Here’s how:
How to use AI to communicate more confidently
As the world becomes increasingly digital, the way we communicate and do business is changing at a rapid pace. With AI, we are seeing a transformation in the way we approach communication and productivity.