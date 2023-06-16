Rivian’s new lifestyle ‘space’ sells cars, but don’t call it a dealership

BY Nate Berg4 minute read

The car-packed, fluorescent-lit dealership may soon be a thing of the past. Rivian, the upstart electric carmaker, is launching a series of new retail locations across the U.S. that aim to reinvent the conventional—and perhaps tired—architecture of selling cars.

These “Spaces,” as the carmaker calls them, are decidedly light on car and heavy on the lifestyle and experience Rivian wants people to associate with is adventure-centric EVs. The first location is now open in New York City’s Meatpacking District, and others will follow across town and in California and Texas. [Photo: Rivian] What visitors will see in a Rivian Space includes a display of parts and materials used in the company’s two models, the R1T and R1S; a lounge outfitted with vintage furniture; an area for community events; and one or two cars on display. What they won’t see is an ocean of shiny vehicles and suited salespeople eager to make a deal. [Photo: Rivian] “We really wanted to create spaces where our community felt like they could be a part of them, and that would allow people to interact with our vehicles and interact with other members of the community,” says Denise Cherry, Rivian’s senior director of facilities design and retail development.

This rethinking of the dealership is a move other EV makers have explored. Tesla, for example, has many of its “dealerships” inside the compact footprint of storefronts on retail streets and inside shopping malls. Lucid Motors, which sells high-end EVs, opened a string of showrooms designed in the style of a sleek modernist living room. For Rivian, which was recently dropped from the Nasdaq-100 list of the largest nonfinancial companies just months after having to recall nearly all of the cars it had produced, this retail investment is an effort to draw deeper connections with its potential customers. [Photo: Rivian] Rivian’s approach is centered around reducing the wariness some car buyers might have about going electric. The Spaces will feature information about the ways EVs are different from internal-combustion-engine vehicles, from charging to range limits. “We’ve deliberately set up trip planning as a central moment in all of these spaces,” Cherry says. “We can help you plan your trip to the Catskills or whatever it might be and demystify that barrier to entry for EVs, as well as highlight what makes our vehicle so special.” [Image: Rivian] To make that case, Rivian is building out showrooms that emphasize experience. One is located in a former movie theater in Laguna Beach, California, where the lobby has been transformed into an airy storefront. Near Yosemite National Park, in the small town of Groveland, Rivian has turned a former gas station into a retail location equipped with Rivian merchandise, EV charging posts, and a playground for kids to use while cars are plugged in. In Austin, the forthcoming Rivian Space will be a 10,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor site with rooftop views of the city’s downtown and a connection to its bike trail network.

[Image: Rivian] These are, undeniably, places where Rivian is hoping to convince people to buy their cars, but selling cars is not the only priority. Cherry says the Spaces are intended to be flexible and do more than just shove car specs down visitors’ throats, holding a gardening event one day and a party for owners the next. [Photo: Rivian] This real estate-and-design strategy has been informed by the company’s first retail location in Venice, California, that opened in 2021 as a laid-back shop with a lush garden and just happens to have a Rivian on display. “We wanted it to be a space that was incredibly inviting, that you felt like you could bring your kids and you wouldn’t have to hold them by the wrist, that felt like you could bring your friends and have a conversation,” says Cherry. They also found that because the space is close to Los Angeles International Airport, many visitors ended up being luggage-toting travelers stopping to see a Rivian in person before catching a flight.