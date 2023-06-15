Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Companies are increasingly concerned about employees leaking confidential information to OpenAI’s LLM chatbot.

Ban ChatGPT in the workplace? Most employees say no, but one industry might not mind

[Source photo: Kaitlyn Baker/Unsplash]

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

When it comes to using ChatGPT in the workplace, many companies have already forbidden its use by employees. One reason is that employers are concerned about employees giving ChatGPT, and thus OpenAI, company data that could be confidential. Another reason is that ChatGPT, like other LLM-based AI, can “hallucinate”—a term used when AI makes up information and presents it as fact.

Despite these concerns, a new survey from Fishbowl by Glassdoor reveals that an overwhelming majority of those polled do not feel that ChaptGPT should be banned in the workplace. As a matter of fact, 80% of respondents said they would be against their company banning or restricting ChatGPT in the workplace. 

Professionals working in industries most against the banning or restriction of ChatGPT in the workplace include:

  • Advertising: 87% against
  • Marketing: 87% against
  • Consulting: 84% against
  • Healthcare: 83% against

But one industry seems to be more accepting of an employer banning or restricting ChatGPT in the workplace—people who work in the legal profession.

advertisement

Only 68% of law professionals polled said they would be against a ChatGPT workplace ban. This may be because a lawyer recently got into trouble after using ChatGPT in research for a case (via Bloomberg). ChatGPT, it was later found, invented much of the information it presented as fact.

Besides the differences in industries, the survey also found that Gen Z workers are more likely to be opposed to a ChatGPT ban, with only 17% of professionals between the ages of 21 and 25 supporting a ban. That’s compared to 28% of those aged over 45 who would support a ban on ChatGPT in their workplace.

For the survey Fishbowl by Glassdoor polled nearly 10,000 professionals in the U.S. from May 25-31, 2023.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Grothaus is a novelist and author. He has written for Fast Company since 2013, where he's interviewed some of the tech industry’s most prominent leaders and writes about everything from Apple and artificial intelligence to the effects of technology on individuals and society. More

Explore Topics