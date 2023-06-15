Ban ChatGPT in the workplace? Most employees say no, but one industry might not mind

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

When it comes to using ChatGPT in the workplace, many companies have already forbidden its use by employees. One reason is that employers are concerned about employees giving ChatGPT, and thus OpenAI, company data that could be confidential. Another reason is that ChatGPT, like other LLM-based AI, can “hallucinate”—a term used when AI makes up information and presents it as fact.

Despite these concerns, a new survey from Fishbowl by Glassdoor reveals that an overwhelming majority of those polled do not feel that ChaptGPT should be banned in the workplace. As a matter of fact, 80% of respondents said they would be against their company banning or restricting ChatGPT in the workplace. Professionals working in industries most against the banning or restriction of ChatGPT in the workplace include: Advertising : 87% against

Marketing : 87% against

Consulting : 84% against

Healthcare: 83% against But one industry seems to be more accepting of an employer banning or restricting ChatGPT in the workplace—people who work in the legal profession.

