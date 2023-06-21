What do you say about a former coworker who left on bad terms?

Years ago I got a message on LinkedIn: “Hi, I am reaching out to learn more about your former colleague. I believe you two worked together. Would you be able to provide a reference?” I immediately felt a lump in my throat. I quickly exited out of the message. I had to idea how to respond or what to do next. The person in question had left my organization on bad terms. What could I possibly say?

We are almost halfway through 2023, and layoffs continue in what has become an unpredictable jobs market. Many laid off workers are now, or will be soon, searching for their next opportunity. Some potential hiring managers and recruiters will do formal reference checks, while others may informally reach out through social media networks to get feedback on potential candidates. Friends may ask about someone we once worked with casually over brunch. A former boss may text us to inquire whether they should hire someone we once reported into.

It’s easy to say great things about someone who we enjoyed working with and who left the company on good terms. But what can we say about a former coworker who left on bad terms? Should you say something or just say nothing at all?

Here are three things I now focus on when asked about a former coworker who left on bad terms.