Generative AI’s success depends on “humanity in the loop”

BY JEFF PURITT and TELUS DIGITAL EXPERIENCE5 minute read

Generative AI (GenAI) is certainly capturing the collective imagination and sparking discussion and debate about its applications and impacts. The discourse ranges from decrying an existential threat to celebrating an advancement for humanity on par with the adoption of the internet.

Two things are beyond contestation: First, there are real, powerful GenAI applications for digital customer experience (DX) being explored, deployed, and iterated upon in the here and now. Second, just as human creativity is seemingly limitless, so is humanity’s ability to circumvent rules and restrictions. With each great leap forward in ingenuity, so too comes a great leap forward in potential for harm – and GenAI is no exception. At this seminal moment in time not just for digital customer experience but also for our global society, how can decision-makers help to “get GenAI right?” In my view, the key lies in a paradigm shift beyond keeping humans in the loop to embracing a “humanity-in-the-loop” model. This holistic approach recognizes that we—people and technology alike—are part of a complex ecosystem that requires uniquely human expertise and thoughtful governance. Here’s what that looks like from my vantage point as president and CEO of TELUS International. AN ALGORITHM IS KNOWN BY THE (HUMAN) COMPANY IT KEEPS Despite dizzying advances over the past year, AI technology is still only as good as its initial data and ongoing training. Poorly behaved algorithms can quickly turn sinister by perpetuating discrimination and hate, as well as sharing inappropriate and disturbing content—something for which consumers will hold brands accountable.

To ensure beneficial outcomes, it’s essential that algorithms be trained using accurate, plentiful, nearly bias-free, and safe training data. Of course, bias cannot be completely eliminated; however, it can be minimized, and we can better understand the bias inherent in the system—and inherent to humanity—to identify and eliminate blatant and obvious cases. This requires a highly diverse, specialized group of humans who can tap into various data sources and create datasets tailored to specific industry and company needs. Computational linguists, data scrapers, and data decontaminators ensure AI systems are built on a strong foundation through tasks such as labeling data for sentiment analysis, named entity recognition, parts-of-speech tagging, Personally Identifiable Information (or PII) scrubbing, and identification of deepfake or otherwise Not Safe For Work content.



Organizations need to leverage these same diverse communities to ensure their AI systems remain up-to-date and accurate by evaluating and validating AI output, as well as by re-training datasets in multiple languages and for experimental task types. Yet, few have access to the depth and breadth of diversity required to ensure quality machine learning. At TELUS International, we’ve taken great care over many years to grow our global AI Community of more than 1 million annotators and linguists. Spanning all continents, 500+ languages and dialects, as well as countless professions—from artists to doctors—the highly diverse members of our community can provide specific and specialized inputs into large language models. Ultimately, this is yet another proof point for the thesis that doing good is good for business, providing a sustainable operating environment with a skilled, engaged, and diverse labor pool, as well as sustained topline growth.

HUMAN GUARDRAILS WILL GUIDE AI’S POTENTIAL TO HELP OR HARM As AI advances, it’s imperative that we take a broader view of governance to guide its development. This is as true for businesses developing their own algorithms as it is for governments charged with keeping their people safe. The responsibility for governance of GenAI begins within the organizations experimenting with and seeking to perfect the technology—here, again, humanity must be in the loop. To limit the “field of play” for AI implementations, decision-makers can implement topical, safety, and security guardrails. All together, these guardrails can prevent the AI from commenting on specific topics, ensure that the AI responds with accurate information and restricts itself to trustworthy sources, and restrict connections to third-party apps and services. Additionally, it’s critical that organizations communicate openly and proactively about how AI is utilized in their systems; this is both a moral and business imperative that reflects customer expectations. In our company’s recent consumer survey, 71% of respondents think it’s important for companies to be transparent with customers about how they’re using generative AI, a number I suspect will grow in lockstep with the technology’s deployment.

advertisement

Of course, the ultimate responsibility for AI governance lies within society as a whole, and this is where history is our best teacher. Early adopters of disruptive technology who disregard implications for humanity tend to find themselves painfully legislated into compliance more often than not, once the dust settles. This was as true for the recent GDPR legislation around data privacy in Europe as it was for the 1833 Factory Act seeking to regulate child labor during the Industrial Revolution.



Beyond the obvious ethical and moral considerations, businesses that were already doing the “right thing” found themselves at a huge competitive advantage as less scrupulous competitors found themself legally and financially penalized for bad behavior. CLOSING THOUGHTS For brands contemplating the use of GenAI-based technology to enhance their customers’ digital experience or to internally implement process automation for GenAI workflows, comprehensive solutions and counsel are available to design, build, and deliver bespoke software engineering and data science services and solutions. At the most fundamental level, GenAI’s success will be determined by our ability to keep humanity in the loop. This requires an immediate commitment to using high-quality data, establishing policy guardrails for safer GenAI development, and codifying diversity and inclusion into the technology’s development. By focusing on these areas, decision-makers can ensure that generative AI systems are both beneficial, profitable and, most importantly, that they benefit the broader complex ecosystem that connects us all.