Four steps to achieving health equity

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Fueled by the global response to COVID-19, innovation has been driving advancements in health care—breakthrough treatments, advanced therapies, virtual services, and powerful technologies revolutionizing primary and specialty care. The transformation has led to better outcomes for many. However, building a healthier future requires a commitment to affordable and accessible care for everyone.

Ensuring that disruptive health care innovation meets all patients’ needs was the focus of a recent panel discussion hosted by Fast Company and Deloitte & Touche LLP. Here are four takeaways from the conversation between Dr. Ivor Horn, Google’s director of health equity and product inclusion, and Deborah Golden, Deloitte’s U.S. chief innovation officer. 1. Build equity into innovation.

Inherent biases throughout society play out in health care, making it harder for some people to live healthy lives: Disadvantaged groups have fewer resources for maintaining good nutrition, more risks in their environment, and less access to treatment. Rapid innovation can help bridge those divides—or perpetuate and worsen them. That’s why equity needs to be an integral part of health care innovation. According to Horn, the process should be evidence-based, with attention paid from the very start to how any disruption will impact different groups. “If I build a solution that addresses a marginalized population, it’s going to work for those who have the most resources as well,” he says. “How are we intentionally including equity into our work?”

Asking that question at the very beginning leads to better and more rapid innovation. “A myth around health equity is that it slows down the process. It does not,” Horn says. “We want to be responsible in the way that we move fast.” Action occurs when people are purposeful, Golden adds: “If it’s not intentional, it’s not going to happen.” 2. Understand the challenges others confront.

To generate inclusive, equitable innovation, organizations need to understand a variety of communities. They should focus on what causes health disparities for specific populations and listen to affected individuals.

“Learn about other people’s experiences, because often you won’t think about health equity unless you’ve experienced a health inequity,” Horn says. “Once you’ve had that experience—or someone close to you has had that experience—what you see completely changes.” Lived experience can be an invaluable resource when designing solutions. Connecting with members of marginalized communities, in particular, adds a different perspective than what many engineers and health care product managers bring to the table. Organizations also should delve into academic research and data about medical outcomes for different groups. They can then pursue innovations that address those problems. For example, it can be difficult for Medicare and Medicaid patients to make appointments for care. Google has adapted its search technology to easily identify providers that accept this coverage and schedule treatment, helping low-income and elderly people access care more efficiently.

advertisement

3. Build and sustain trust.

Because health care is vitally important to individuals’ lives, innovators need to earn consumers’ trust. After all, innovation is only useful when individuals accept the disruptive product or service. But trust may be difficult to build and maintain amid health care data breaches, whether from billing scandals or other serious incidents. It is particularly hard to come by in many low-income, historically disadvantaged, and marginalized communities. “Building trust in health is really important, but it’s not a one-shot deal; it must happen over and over again,” Horn says. “And when we lose trust, we have to earn it back. It’s an ongoing process.” Consistency is particularly crucial when building relationships with disadvantaged or marginalized communities. When a mistake occurs, innovators must own the error—and, as Horn puts it, stay engaged. Commitment, respect, and communication over time are vital. “As with any relationship, sometimes you’re not going to get things quite right,” she says. “But don’t walk away.” Instead, innovators should focus on how to move forward and continue the work. 4. Provide communities with the tools they need.

Just about everyone uses the internet to access information about medical care. But there is vast opportunity to improve the experience so that everyone—regardless of their specific challenges, background, or learning styles—can find the information they need. Better access might come in the form of videos for those people who are visual learners. Or it can be provided by a health care app that’s tailored for lower-resource or marginalized communities.