Etsy CEO Josh Silverman credits corporate ‘do-gooderism’ for the company’s turnaround

BY Sam Becker2 minute read

“Crafty” is certainly one way to describe Etsy’s turnaround in recent years. And it’s due, in large part, to the company’s broad focus on being a good corporate citizen. That’s according to Etsy CEO Josh Silverman, who was one of several speakers at the most recent Fast Company Impact Council annual meeting.

During his panel, Silverman explained how he helped right the ship at Etsy, a gift and craft marketplace, by leaning into some often-maligned corporate strategies, including an increased focus on lessening the company’s environmental footprint, building diversity among its employee ranks, and beefing up a sense of economic empowerment among its workers and sellers who use the platform. Etsy went public in 2015, and during the panel, Silverman explained that “it wasn’t going well” and that the company was “underperforming” in a number of ways. That led to the dismissal of former CEO Chad Dickerson; and Silverman, who had been a board member, stepped in to take over as chief executive.

Once in the role, Silverman said that the market’s assessment that Etsy was underperforming because of a focus on being a good corporate citizen was “a darn shame and an important misconception that needed to be corrected.” “We, at Etsy, believe very much that being a good citizen is super important to being a good business, that those two are mutually reinforcing,” he said. With that, Silverman made some changes—including reemphasizing how important the idea of corporate “do-gooderism” was to Etsy. That included picking three specific areas to concentrate on: economic empowerment, diversity and inclusion, and environmental sustainability—all three of which also played a role in bolstering Etsy’s financial performance in the subsequent years.

Expand to continue reading ↓