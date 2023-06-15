POV: Talking about abortion on Slack? Your messages might not be safe

BY Caitlin Seeley George4 minute read

Imagine you work at an abortion fund. Every day, you send dozens of messages on your team’s Slack about how to get people the reproductive care they need. Then, one day, your abortion fund is subpoenaed by police who argue you’ve broken the law, and you and your coworkers have to turn over every single message you’ve ever sent. These messages might implicate someone under draconian anti-abortion laws, and they could also become more public (yeah—even the DMs where you complained about your boss). The sad truth is that right now, many of our most private messages are also massive liabilities. They could end up being very public, and in some places could put people in jail.

As our workplaces have become more digital—and especially since the pandemic—tools like Slack have become essential to our everyday lives. And the instant messaging platform’s prevalence extends far beyond the workplace, too. In addition to classrooms, clubs, and other social groups, many activists and organizers now use Slack—a market leader in online communications—to stay connected virtually. What many users might not realize is that Slack is actively playing a role in abortion criminalization—despite publicly supporting abortion when Roe fell. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, we need to make it totally clear that if tech companies say they support abortion access and human rights, they need to ensure they’re not complicit in the criminalization of abortion seekers and providers. One critical way to do this is by end-to-end encrypting users’ messages. End-to-end encryption is a method of securing data so that the only people who can see messages in a chat are the senders and intended recipients. This is already how it works on widely used platforms like Signal and WhatsApp. Discussing abortion on an end-to-end encrypted platform ensures that the company that owns the platform, or hackers, or even your boss can’t see what you type and can’t share your messages with law enforcement. Right now, Slack claims they only share customer data with government entities or third parties when they’re “legally obligated to do so.” But in a Post-Roe world, this isn’t enough to meaningfully protect users. Without end-to-end encryption, people who talk about abortion online are at increased risk of being surveilled, investigated, and criminalized. This is not just true for people actively seeking abortions. Someone could be messaging the head of HR about company policies about abortion-related travel or care, or local abortion funds might be using Slack to communicate internally.

Abortion is currently banned in 14 states, which means private and intimate discussions about abortion could be used against abortion seekers and their loved ones in court. This is already happening. In Texas, text messages were filed as part of a complaint from a man suing three women, alleging that they assisted his ex-wife in terminating her pregnancy. In Nebraska, Facebook messages, obtained by the police through a warrant, have become key evidence in a prosecution over abortion. Slack messages could be the next target. There is a long history of law enforcement surveilling marginalized groups—including BIPOC, immigrants, social justice activists, and sex workers—through their online communications. Security experts and human rights organizations have sounded the alarm about this abuse and point to default end-to-end encrypted messaging as a first and best step companies can take to protect targeted communities. Pregnant people, LGBTQ+ people, activists, immigrants, and journalists all benefit enormously from encrypted messaging. It protects you from government surveillance, anti-abortion activists, and anyone else who might hack into your messages. End-to-end encryption also protects users against things like union-busting, repressing activism, and general targeting of employees. It is the only policy that, by default, protects our messages and makes everyone safer. We can, and should, expect more than the bare minimum privacy protections from the tech platforms we rely on every day. On both the state and federal levels, there aren’t enough policies protecting abortion-seekers or the people who help them from having their personal data used against them, but we’re beginning to take steps in the right direction. California passed a law last fall blocking out-of-state law enforcement from using California laws to execute search warrants on California corporations when investigating an abortion crime. And there are efforts within Congress to pass the My Body, My Data Act which would establish a national standard to protect personal reproductive health data; and states are moving similar bills forward. We need federal protections that guarantee compassionate, accessible abortion access to everyone, and strong federal privacy policies that protect our messages and information. But while we advocate for these laws, we need companies to do more than just put out press releases in support of abortion—we need them to ensure their platforms protect abortion seekers, providers, and facilitators.