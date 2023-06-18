How to make office gossip your ally

BY Roxanne Calder3 minute read

Everything in our work world is upside down, inside out, and reversed. Yesteryear’s good practice slides off the podium of popularity to be questioned and reviewed—as it should be. The last few years taught us to view life through a different prism, and workplace flex now polls first and foremost as the new way of working.

Flexibility has progressed beyond the “anywhere, anytime” button. A flexible outlook and mind are nonnegotiable in all aspects of work—if you want to remain relevant, that is. Outdated policies and procedures to the bin and shred! So too, are myopic views, assumptions, controlling ideologies, and those stubbornly held misbeliefs. As we explore and open our mind’s eye, we turn to the once deemed not-so-desirable practices. First, we readjusted our sight on entitlement and self-promotion. Now office gossip is in the spotlight as the workplace’s latest ally. Much maligned in days gone by but now rising from the ashes, office gossip could be your organization’s savior. The fallout of flex In 2016, Australian census data suggested just 5% of employees worked from home. Now 96% of knowledge workers are either fully remote or hybrid working. It comes at a cost, though. The year ending February 2022 saw 9.5% job mobility—the highest rate since 2012—with the share of mobility, highest for professionals, at 22%. According to Gallup’s 2022 State of the Global Workplace Report, employee engagement is just 21% worldwide. It also found stress among professionals has reached an all-time high, higher than in 2020.

Gossip and flexible working Gossip is an informal way of sharing information. Whether we like it or not, gossiping builds trust, engagement, and relationships. No matter the level or elevation in our career, we have all played a part in office gossip. It’s human nature. Sharing smart information reduces stress and can even provide entertainment. That can’t be that bad for business. At its core, though, it is a platform for employees to feel listened to and heard. It is also primal. According to evolution theory, humans developed gossip to facilitate group cooperation. It helps to warn of threats, spread information, and control undesirable behavior. Unsure of decisions, policies, press releases, new appointments, or anything that causes uncertainty, those conversations, seeking to understand and source information, provide job and psychological security. Never, in our post-pandemic world, has this been so missed. Rebuilding social capital As we work more disjointed and disconnected, gossip has disappeared from our daily workplace interaction. Those clandestine watercooler moments, snatched snippets of communication to and from meetings, and shared taxi commutes all served a purpose. It’s instinctive and healthy, providing security, information, understanding, and a sense of belonging.

Human Resource leaders cite communication and upholding company culture as becoming “very challenging” with hybrid and remote work. The answer isn’t to mandate working back in the office because it’s good for business. It must be good for your employees. Some 84% of employees would be motivated by socializing with coworkers and 85% by rebuilding team bonds. Additionally, employees report they would go to the office more frequently if their “work friends” were there. So, create opportunities for healthy office gossip. Connectivity and social engagement are all-too-important cultural pulls. The alternative?

Assumptions. Working at a distance, we miss out on the full human interaction. At best, we have facial expressions navigating our understanding, but not the necessary body language for full interpretation. Excluded are all those other daily interactions that serve to counterbalance whatever is floating in our mind, consciously or not. At its worst, we may deal with the insidious side of office gossip. Using emails, texts, etc. to convey frustration can easily escalate. Without the interjection of conversation to change direction, influence, and balance, words and tone quickly spiral. Not too dissimilar to keyboard warriors or Twitter trolls, we must be mindful of gorilla gossip. Gossip as your ally During such constant workplace change, our employees need greater connection. For those leaders looking for a higher office representation, seek ways for your employees to connect, gossip, or otherwise. Allow concerns to be discussed and, at the same time, provide up-to-date communication and avenues to access information.