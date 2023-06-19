These top LGBTQ leaders are proof that inclusion leads to retention

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. Sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.
When Joannie Fu joined chipmaker Intel, she came out as gay to her manager and said she didn’t want to be treated differently than her colleagues because of her sexual orientation. Fu was not prepared for his response: “Joannie, why do you want to be ordinary when you can be extraordinary? Be who you want to be.”
Inclusion’s longevity factor
That was more than two decades ago. Fu is now a vice president in Intel’s network and edge execution office and No. 38 on Fast Company’s 2023 Queer 50 list of the most powerful and innovative LGBTQ women and nonbinary leaders. Fu’s story shows how Intel’s culture of inclusion enabled her to thrive and advance professionally. Others on the list have spent all or most of their careers at the same company, including Stephenie Landry (No. 16), vice president, net-zero operations, at Amazon, and Yvette Miley (No. 11), executive vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion at NBCUniversal News Group.
“I’m always struck by how many of these leaders have worked their way up through a company,” says Julia Herbst, the Fast Company senior editor who has led the Queer50 project since its launch in 2020. “They’ve found a place that accepts them, where they feel like they can be their true and authentic selves.”
Queer 50 insights
Each year the Queer 50 seeks to recognize leaders tackling the timeliest topics in business, and the 2023 list recognizes those working in areas such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of work. It also highlights a number of leaders on the forefront of trans and reproductive rights, including Amber Hikes, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) deputy executive director (No. 1) and Dawn Laguens, Planned Parenthood executive vice president (No.5). I asked Herbst why a business publication features these societal issues so prominently in crafting the list.
“These are topics that affect the workforce,” she says. “If your team doesn’t have access to reproductive healthcare or can’t feel like they can be their complete selves at work, that’s going to affect productivity and people’s ability to do their best work.”
Leaders who need further encouragement that inclusion and employee engagement are business issues should check out the profile of Tali Bray, executive vice president technology diversity, community, and sustainability at Wells Fargo (No. 49). Bray says business outcomes drive her initiatives, which include scaling neurodiversity programs and mental health resources at America’s fourth largest bank. “The more expansive we are in our thinking, the more effective we can be,” she tells Fast Company.
Helping employees thrive
How are you helping your employees go from ordinary to extraordinary? Please send your best ideas on fostering inclusive workplaces to me at stephaniemehta@fastcompany.com. I’d love to feature fresh ideas in an upcoming newsletter.
