These top LGBTQ leaders are proof that inclusion leads to retention

Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company.

When Joannie Fu joined chipmaker Intel, she came out as gay to her manager and said she didn’t want to be treated differently than her colleagues because of her sexual orientation. Fu was not prepared for his response: “Joannie, why do you want to be ordinary when you can be extraordinary? Be who you want to be.”

Inclusion’s longevity factor

That was more than two decades ago. Fu is now a vice president in Intel’s network and edge execution office and No. 38 on Fast Company’s 2023 Queer 50 list of the most powerful and innovative LGBTQ women and nonbinary leaders. Fu’s story shows how Intel’s culture of inclusion enabled her to thrive and advance professionally. Others on the list have spent all or most of their careers at the same company, including Stephenie Landry (No. 16), vice president, net-zero operations, at Amazon, and Yvette Miley (No. 11), executive vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion at NBCUniversal News Group.

“I’m always struck by how many of these leaders have worked their way up through a company,” says Julia Herbst, the Fast Company senior editor who has led the Queer50 project since its launch in 2020. “They’ve found a place that accepts them, where they feel like they can be their true and authentic selves.”