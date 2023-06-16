An open letter to leaders, from a gay CEO during Pride

BY Phil Schraeder5 minute read

During this Pride, I’m reflecting on what it means to be a member of the queer community today. And more, I’m thinking about what it means to be a gay CEO in tech today and about my journey here.

I’m in my forties, but I spent the first half of my life hiding a large part of who I am. It took moving across the country alone and having a gay manager in LA that inspired me to embrace all the parts of myself I had hidden away. That may have been an active decision made over 20 years ago, but I still carry the anxieties and fears I held onto for so long as a young, closeted gay man. I cannot help but call in all CEOs and leaders to be more intentional about how we’re supporting the queer community all year round, not just in June. I could recommend a series of tactical tips to roll out at your company to be a more inclusive workplace for the queer community, but those exist (check out SHRM, for example). I want us as leaders to dig deeper. You could check a box this Pride—or you can commit to showing up always in authentic ways by being vulnerable, sharing more, and reflecting.

The fact is, checking a box this June isn’t enough. Right now, queer rights and lives are under attack across the country and globe—especially for trans and queer communities of color—with over 450 bills directly targeting our community and over 150 bills specifically targeting the trans community, this 2023 legislative session alone. Drag has been banned in Tennessee and Florida (some performers are fighting back); a Florida law has made it so that trans kids can be forcibly removed from their homes; Texas is considering its own collection of “Don’t Say Gay” bills. There’s tragedy happening all around and to the queer community, and workplaces and leaders can no longer stand idly by. Pride is incredible and is one of my favorite times of the year, but the queer community needs allies to show up every day, not just in June. Especially now, when we’re walking back on progress. It doesn’t take large acts of grandeur to make a difference and create positive change. Vulnerability, sharing more, and prioritizing reflection are key to building authentic allyship for LGBTQIA+ people.

Be vulnerable I’m extremely lucky to lead a company that values belonging and inclusion, and as CEO, I make a concerted effort to show up as my authentic self every day. I speak openly and with emotion on company calls about my experiences as a gay man today and as a gay CEO. I lean into the moments that make me feel vulnerable. As a leader, ask yourself, what do you truly know about Pride? What is your personal relationship with the queer community? Do you have a relative, friend, loved one who is part of the LGBTQIA+ community? Are you scared about saying the wrong thing or doing the wrong thing? Being vulnerable at work is hard, but I challenge you to engage and allow yourself to sit in that vulnerability. By doing so, your team and clients will learn about where you are and can help you build authentic programming that aligns with where you stand.

Be open to sharing We are all only human and being gay is simply a part of who I am. It’s a part that I share openly and discuss in an effort to live authentically, and influence change in the process. Are there parts of your identity that you’re open to sharing with your teams? Are there experiences, failures, dreams that you can share? Too often leaders are stoic or impersonal, but connecting on a deeper level is so important. It encourages a culture of belonging and inclusion when leaders engage in personal stories of who they are. Let your team know who you are and what drives you. Let your clients know what impassions and encourages you. And let them know what makes you dejected or scared. Our workplaces are a place where all employees should feel valued, appreciated, and seen. I can’t stress how important it is to be open with those around you.

Prioritize reflection Now that you’re allowing vulnerability to have a seat at the table and sharing more about yourself with team members and clients, ensure that you’re taking the time to reflect. Reflection allows us to process and examine different interactions or experiences to gain insights that will inform our future actions and behaviors. Life and work can often feel chaotic, so give yourself the grace to pause and reflect on how you’re feeling and doing. Being vulnerable at work can be hard, so reflect on how doing so makes you feel. Reflect on how being open with those around you and offering insights into who you are affects how you lead. This Pride, take the time to reflect on how you’re showing up now for the queer community, how you’d like to show up, and the steps to show up in those ways. The way a CEO leads a company trickles down, and a bad leader can make or break an employee’s belief or relationship with a workplace. As a gay man, I know how important it was for me to have had that representation in a gay manager all those years ago. If direct representation isn’t available, creating a space where employees feel comfortable and can be their authentic selves is so, so important.

And as a CEO today, I know how important it is to be authentic, vulnerable, and open with my team and peers. The Stonewall riots of June 1969 started the movement for gay rights and is why we celebrate Pride each June in the U.S. It’s a time of celebration, and it’s rooted in activism and liberation for the LGBTQIA+ community. So from me to you, this Pride, I challenge you to think beyond checking boxes and do the real work of supporting the queer community every day. To push forward change, we need true solidarity and partnership—no matter who you love, how you identify, the color of your skin or your ability. The queer community will continue to fight for liberation and fundamental rights, and it will take us all working together to do so. As CEOs and leaders, let’s continue to show up for the queer community in June and every month before and after. Always.