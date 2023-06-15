How to be a role model instead of just a boss

BY Liesbeth van der Linden5 minute read

A few years ago, my sales colleagues and I sat nervously in a hotel’s conference room in Frankfurt, Germany, waiting for our new company CEO to enter. He was from the U.S., and we’d never met him before.

We had been preparing our presentation for months. Our boss, the sales director, was young and very ambitious. Months earlier, he sent us a slide deck with templates and the topics to discuss. We had practiced our presentation with him for hours because he wanted to make a good impression on the new CEO. We were so methodically prepared that we felt like tightrope walkers without a safety net. One misstep could be disastrous. The CEO arrived, and our boss was the first to kick off his presentation. Then, five minutes in, something unexpected happened. A deafening alarm went off, followed by an announcement over the hotel’s intercom system that the hotel would be testing its fire alarm systems in the hotel every 10 minutes for the next few hours. My boss furiously called the hotel reception and yelled: “This is unacceptable, I’m trying to hold a meeting, and this can’t happen now!” He boiled with anger. The front desk people apologized but said it was German law and there was nothing they could do to change the situation.

What we learned then, was our sales director was our boss, but he was by no means a role model. Whether you show up as a role model or a boss depends on your mindset. How we think and feel drives everything. It determines our beliefs, perspectives, actions, and results. While what we think and our emotions all happen internally, the way we act as a result of our thoughts and feelings happens externally and is experienced by yourself and those around you. As a result, there are two ways to tell whether you’re a role model or a boss: your language and your behavior.

The boss’s way Bosses tend to focus on processes and results. They are very task-oriented and spend their days organizing, planning, and coordinating resources to get results. Because their focus is on winning and achieving the desired results, they can easily feel angry, resentful, entitled, or frustrated when something happens that is perceived as negative or a threat to winning. You can hear it in their language, they use phrases or words that show that they are upset or disappointed or they blame others or the situation: “This can’t be happening.”

“It’s their fault.”

“I cannot work like this.”

“I have high expectations.”

“I need to know every detail of the situation.”

“Fix this.”

“You need to get this done.” In their behavior, bosses tend to take charge and control the situation to ensure a win. Because of their anger and frustration when things go wrong, it may be difficult for them to let things go. They may have mistrust and show the need to fight for themselves to be successful.

If things go well and the results are good, bosses will be happy and content. Their feelings fluctuate up and down depending on the results or situations in the outside world. In the example of our sales director, who was frantically trying to control the process to make a good impression on the CEO, we could tell from his language and behavior that his focus was 100% on the process and on his own winning. The role model’s way The role model’s focus is on people and growth. They have an entirely different mindset as they believe in building strong connections with people, trust, and “others” winning. The development of the individuals, the team, and the company is vital to how they show up. When something happens that can be perceived as a “challenge,” they try to make sense of the situation by bringing the team or experts together. They feel confident that they will jointly find a solution to overcome the challenge using everyone’s talents and expertise.

They will use language like: “Everything will work out for the best.”

“We will continually get better.” And ask questions: “What’s the opportunity here?”

“What would you do if you were in my shoes?”

“How can we look at this differently?” The behavior of a role model focuses on exploring with others the purpose behind everything that happens. Instead of focusing on fixing a problem, they continually concentrate on learning, growing, and creating solutions with the team to make them more competent and effective and drive positive change for the organization.

Their behavior, in general, is calm, confident, and consistent as it is not influenced by external circumstances that are perceived as negative or positive, but rooted in the belief that there is a solution for everything when we empower people to use their knowledge, talents, and potential. How to go from being a boss to a role model At any point where you tend to say: “You should . . . ”

“This is not working.”

“You better . . . ”

“Do this/that . . . ”

“Don’t do that,” or something similar Stop yourself.

This language takes away people’s opportunity to find solutions. Reframe the statement in your mind so it is a question: “How else could you do this?”

“What could you do to help?”

“What ideas can you come up with that would lead to a different outcome?”

“What are ways to improve this further?”

“How do you think we could accomplish that?”

“What’s (not) working?”

“What’s the benefit/downside of doing it this way?”

“What’s your plan?”

“How did you arrive at this outcome?”

“What assumptions are you making?”

“How else could you look at this?”

“What would you need to know to make that decision?”

“What’s next?” These kinds of questions open up choices and possibilities. You show others that you find other people resourceful and value their contribution. It inspires them to get the best out of themselves. It builds a relationship of trust, lets people take ownership, makes people feel part of the process, and develops a culture of curiosity and advancement.