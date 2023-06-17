Why achieving gender equity at home is still tougher than at work

BY Sara Madera4 minute read

Like many modern couples these days juggling jobs, children, and a home, my own husband and I recently took another look at our division of household duties. In the past, I found recipes and planned our family’s weekly menu, while he went grocery shopping and did the cooking. After discussing Eve Rodsky’s Fair Play, a book with a system for more fairly dividing and conquering domestic tasks, my husband said he would take over the menu planning, in order to fully own the responsibility of meal preparation from start to finish.

It lasted about two weeks. Quickly it devolved into him asking me what was for dinner two hours before the meal—the situation that led me to creating a meal plan in the first place. When I mentioned this lapse to my husband, he was defensive and responded as if I had wounded him deeply for pointing out this shortcoming. So, I found myself once again taking over the task of planning our family’s meals. It wasn’t entirely surprising. Many of my working mom clients, while praising their husbands for being great dads and partners, are still left to carry the majority of the mental and physical workload of caring for their families and households alongside their jobs. A recent Pew study supported this with statistics that men in egalitarian marriages spend 3.5 hours more on leisure than their wives, who are spending 2 hours more on caregiving and 2.5 hours more on housework. In the workplace, women have had more success recently in getting their needs met—largely by showing their willingness to walk away. With the mass exodus of the she-cession following the pandemic, reports from McKinsey and Deloitte now showcase the needs of female employees, and businesses finally started taking notice and have begun to provide more paid leave, flexible work options, childcare, and higher wages to bring women back.

Navigating male fragility There are advocates that suggest women should take a similarly aggressive approach at home as they have in the labor force— just look at advice like a “50/50 custody split arrangement will save your marriage,” or the belief that “given time with the kids, men will figure it out.” However, most women are not willing to step away from their families the way they stepped away from work in order to get their husband to pull his own weight at home. Why aren’t men able to hear and respond to the need for greater support at home? As my own example shows, the reason is often that these conversations are fraught with the land mines of dealing with male fragility, leaving women hesitant to have them. It’s not that men are inherently lazy or are leaving the heavy lifting to their wives on purpose, but more that their privilege of never seeing their father worry about the size of winter jackets or spoken to another man about how to clean grass stains has created a sense of protection from these matters. Now, when men are presented with the facts—even those who are self-proclaimed feminists and involved husbands and fathers—they have a hard time owning up to their own role in this continued imbalance both in society at large, and in their own homes. This is likely more complicated than a book or one-size-fits-all system can address. Even with scripts supplied, women struggle to bring up household chores with their partners. Many hesitate to take on the role of “nag,” and women have been socialized to understand that calling out a man for his behavior can have mixed results. Faced with this, women often find it easier to pay for a meal service than ask their partners to prepare a snack, knowing the request could be perceived as an attack.

After my own crash and burn with the menu, my husband and I sat down to figure out a new plan that worked within our strengths. I like to plan, looking at our schedules, the weather, and new recipes, while my husband likes to find good deals in procuring items and is a great chef. We applied this method across the rest of our duties—and found relief. I started sharing these strategies with my working mom clients, learning and adapting from their success, before taking on couples and sharing a framework to create a plan that worked for their family. Strategies that work In my work with families to develop a strategy that will last, we work together to solve the problem, creating an atmosphere of us against the world, which begins to break through the layers of male fragility. From this, we focus on three key elements to rebuild and create a more balanced home life. Values and Visioning. Each person shares their version of what the ideal would be, clarify what they would do with found time, and what elements are keeping them from creating it. Once we know the goal, the couple articulates their values as individuals then as family. Audit. Couples are then asked to itemize their lists of to-dos of both physical and mental labor. Often this is eye-opening and we discuss what is missing—balance, gratitude, expectations, or something else? Make a Plan. As we begin to consider how to better divide the labor, we decide on the best approach—is it strengths-based, ability-based, time-based, or value-based? Or is it a mixed approach? By adopting an approach that allows for more flexibility, more couples could start to move past the feelings of frustration and disappointment and have more productive conversations that could help drive real change. Taking both the time to understand perspectives and create accountability can help men become a part of the solution and truly become the allies they want to be—both at work and home.