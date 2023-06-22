How OpenAI designed the ChatGPT app to be addictively simple

There was one single, quasi-religious mantra that guided Patrik Goethe and the rest of OpenAI’s user experience team as they worked through hundreds of interface iterations of the ChatGPT app for iOS: Kill any complications, avoid distractions, and keep it simple.

Last month, when OpenAI launched the app, it was met with excitement, but also a few expressions of disappointment. Despite being the vehicle for a revolutionary piece of technology, the interface for ChatGPT’s app is strikingly simple. It looks like a chat app—no bells, no whistles. Users can write in a text field or upload a prompt with their voice and click send. The chatbot responds with lines of text, not dissimilar to the interface you’d see in an ancient version of AOL Instant Messenger.

[Image: OpenAI]

Over email, Goethe tells me that he and his colleagues consider text to be the most powerful form of communication a human can have with a computer, right now, thanks to artificial intelligence. This observation led the team to embrace a stark simplicity for the app that, frankly, few other companies could pull off.

The company’s iOS design team played with a clear advantage from the beginning: It already had empirical evidence that the command line worked beautifully for AI systems. The web version of ChatGPT is framed around a simple action that asks people to type, in their own words, any prompt they can think of. In return, users receive all kinds of information, from text to images to statistical graphics. This simple UX made ChatGPT the fastest-growing platform in history, reaching 100 million monthly active users just two months after its November 2022 launch.