Study: Even with insurance, many patients with diabetes turn to GoFundMe to offset high cost of care

The rise of GoFundMe campaigns to fund medical treatment has been a grim sign of Americans’ struggles to afford healthcare.

In fact, a new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that the use of GoFundMe, where users can solicit donations from friends and strangers, is increasingly common for diabetes patients—even those who are covered by insurance—to help cover their healthcare costs.

“I work at a clinic that primarily serves people who have lower incomes and higher needs, and a lot of them have diabetes,” says Caroline Sloan at Duke University School of Medicine, the lead author of the study, who is also a practicing physician.

While Sloan has seen an increasing number of diabetes medications covered under insurance policies, she also sees firsthand that there are a multitude of associated costs patients must face, from purchasing healthy foods to specialized footwear. Often enough, insurance won’t cover those ancillary expenditures.