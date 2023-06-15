Study: Even with insurance, many patients with diabetes turn to GoFundMe to offset high cost of care

The rise of GoFundMe campaigns to fund medical treatment has been a grim sign of Americans’ struggles to afford healthcare.
In fact, a new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that the use of GoFundMe, where users can solicit donations from friends and strangers, is increasingly common for diabetes patients—even those who are covered by insurance—to help cover their healthcare costs.
“I work at a clinic that primarily serves people who have lower incomes and higher needs, and a lot of them have diabetes,” says Caroline Sloan at Duke University School of Medicine, the lead author of the study, who is also a practicing physician.
While Sloan has seen an increasing number of diabetes medications covered under insurance policies, she also sees firsthand that there are a multitude of associated costs patients must face, from purchasing healthy foods to specialized footwear. Often enough, insurance won’t cover those ancillary expenditures.
In a study of 313 randomly selected GoFundMe campaigns between 2010 and 2020, Sloan and her colleagues found that the average campaign asks for $10,000 to cover costs beyond those their insurance offers.
“We kind of expected that some of the things would be medications, and insulin pumps and glucometers,” Sloan says. “We even thought about gas money and parking at the hospital, but hadn’t really thought about things like staying at a hotel so that you can see a specialist at a faraway hospital, or paying for renovating parts of your house so that you can accommodate your new disability that you have because of a diabetic complication.”
The study is part of a broader range of research showing “crowdfunding is wholly insufficient to cover out-of-pocket healthcare costs or provide a sustainable health financing option for patients, particularly those with chronic diseases,” says Nora Kenworthy, associate professor in the School of Nursing and Health Studies at the University of Washington Bothell. (Though Kenworthy has also researched the rise of crowdfunding to pay for medical bills, she was not involved in Sloan’s study.)