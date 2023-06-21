Ron DeSantis wants to reshape Florida’s universities. It could lead to a massive ‘brain drain’

This story is part of an ongoing series about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ policies and how they impact the people in his state. For full coverage, click here .

GAINESVILLE — Having grown up in conservative West Virginia, Terry Harpold believes college is all about widening your horizons by experiencing different cultures and lifestyles. When Harpold, who’s an English professor at the University of Florida in Gainesville, visited the Sarasota campus of New College last year with his daughter, he says it felt like a school full of “freaks and geeks and beautiful outsiders.” He thought, What a wonderful, empowering place.

But since then, New College is well on its way to transforming from Florida’s haven for eclectic students—a small liberal arts school known for its quirky, bohemian student body and activist culture—into something in the mold of a conservative Christian college. The metamorphosis was an explicit mandate: Governor Ron DeSantis replaced much of the board of trustees with outspoken conservatives, and the university president with the state’s former Republican House speaker.

The fallout has already affected the faculty. This spring, esteemed professors were denied tenure and others resigned and relocated. One departee, Aaron Hillegass, who started as the director of applied data science a day before the new board was announced, quit after three months, taking $600,000 of his own funds that he had pledged to the school along with him. In a resignation letter, he wrote: “I love New College, but for the good of our nation, I hope the school fails miserably and conspicuously.”