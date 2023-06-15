Why Meredith Whittaker believes AI is ‘replicating patterns of inequality’

Consumers need to be increasingly aware of how historical biases and marginalization are impacting AI systems and their responses, said Signal Foundation President Meredith Whittaker , speaking on a panel during Fast Company’s annual Impact Council meeting this week.

“[Artificial intelligence] is determining our access to resources, our access to opportunity, our place in the world. And, of course, it’s determining this based on past data,” Whittaker said. “So it is, and I believe inextricably will be, replicating patterns of historical inequality and marginalization. And in many powerful ways, it will be obscuring accountability for those decisions.”

[Photo: Alyssa Ringler]

For many months now, the topic of AI has dominated the tech industry while executives in other industries are looking at potential applications. Big tech firms, like Google and Microsoft, are building out their own AI systems or partnering with industry players to gain dominance in the landscape.

“It’s naturalizing often racist and misogynist determinations about people’s place in the world behind the veil of computational sophistication, in a way that makes it harder and harder to push back against those histories and correct them in the present,” Whittaker added.