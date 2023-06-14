A rare union vote could reshape the architecture industry

Voting is underway on what could be an industry-altering union. Employees at the U.S. studios of international architecture and design firm Snøhetta are now deciding whether to form a labor union. It would be only the second private sector architecture firm in the U.S. to unionize.

Known for its redesign of New York’s Times Square and the iceberg-like Oslo opera house, Snøhetta is a large and well-regarded design firm, with 350 employees and nine offices including studios in Oslo, New York, San Francisco, Australia, and Asia. Its union vote is one the industry is watching closely.

In May, workers in Snøhetta’s U.S.-based studios filed paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board to form a union and join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents workers at companies including Boeing, United Airlines, and Harley-Davidson. Because the election involves some mail ballots, tallying of votes will happen in a few weeks, on July 7.

The union vote is a rare occurrence in a field that has long been criticized from within for its long hours, low pay, and layoff-prone jobs. Despite these precarious conditions, unions have been largely absent from the industry for more than 80 years.