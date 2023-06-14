Can we make a lab-grown paté good enough to end foie gras farms?

BY Brian Kateman5 minute read

Whether you’re an animal rights activist or a zealous meat eater, if there’s one thing you know about foie gras, it’s probably this: the way it’s made is controversial, to say the least. There is cruelty built into many, many aspects of the animal agriculture industry as it currently stands, but perhaps nothing compares to foie gras. The French delicacy is made from the diseased, fatty livers of force-fed ducks and geese.

That’s not an exaggeration—“foie gras” literally means “fat liver.” French law defines the dish as being produced through the force-feeding technique called “gavage,” wherein long pipes are shoved into the birds’ esophaguses, stuffing them with high-fat corn mash twice a day. As a result, the animal’s liver swells to 10 times its original size and becomes soft and smooth—the texture that fans of foie gras like. Meanwhile, since only male ducks are used for foie gras, female ducklings are tossed, live, into meat grinders. American states and cities have been grappling with the ethics of foie gras for decades. They’re not alone. Over a dozen countries worldwide have banned its production, and in India both production and sale of foie gras is outlawed. But in the U.S., we’ve yet to take much decisive action. In California, restaurants are not permitted to sell foie gras, although consumers can purchase foie gras that has been produced out of state as a retail product. The city of Chicago tried banning foie gras sales in 2006, but the ban was overturned in 2008. New York City passed a ban in 2019 that was supposed to go into effect by late 2022, but that ban was put on hold by the New York State Supreme Court when two Sullivan County foie gras farms filed a lawsuit. A coalition of foie gras farmers in New York and California were hoping to have their arguments heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, but last month the Justices declined.

The farmers, of course, maintain that there’s nothing unethical about the production of foie gras. The fowl they raise, fatten, and slaughter are physiologically built to withstand gorging. It’s also been argued that the revulsion you may experience at the sight of a bird being force-fed is misguided. Their experience is not the same as a person’s would be, in part because they purportedly don’t have a gag reflex. There’s a grain of truth to these arguments. It’s true that ducks are built to withstand gorging, which allows them to bulk up for migratory periods. It’s also true that ducks might experience force-feeding much differently than a human would. Ducks do have a gag reflex, which is bypassed by the feeding pipes, likely resulting in stress and discomfort. Of course, even if ducks didn’t have a gag reflex—and even if they do gorge in nature—force-feeding is literally torture. Force-feeding has been used to torture humans, but even the devices designed for human torture use small, flexible tubes that go through the nose and down into the stomach. To make foie gras, we subject ducks to thick metal or plastic tubes that could easily injure a bird’s esophagus.

According to a 2013 article published in the Canadian Veterinary Journal, there are observable negative effects from force-feeding, including esophageal injuries, increased heat production, and “semi-liquid feces.” Force-fed ducks have elevated mortality rates compared to non-force-fed ducks of the same age, likely due to injury, heat stress, and liver failure. Force-fed ducks consume significantly more than they would choose to freely. In cases where force-feeding is interrupted, ducks will actually voluntarily fast for three or more days to give their bodies a chance to return to homeostasis. It’s also been argued that foie gras farms, overall, have better ethical standards and practices than most poultry farms in the industrialized world. The birds lead much less confined lives, with more access to the outdoors, and are handled gently by workers in order to avoid bruising what will eventually be the final product. I don’t have evidence to contest this, but I have to point out that having higher ethical standards than, say, the typical broiler chicken factory farm is hardly a bragging point. Chickens raised for meat are routinely confined to the point of immobility, mutilated by having their beaks cut without anesthetic, and bred to have chests so big and heavy that their lower bodies can’t support the weight. As the term “factory farm” implies, these operations are made to produce a high volume of product at the lowest possible cost, which often means that cruel treatment is allowed or even necessitated.

Foie gras farms, of which there are only a handful in the U.S. (the majority of American foie gras comes from those two aforementioned farms in Sullivan County, New York), are hardly comparable. They’re producing a luxury good, one that sells for $40 to $80 per pound. At a factor of 10 to 20 times more expensive than chicken meat, you would hope the animal welfare practices are better than the worst of the worst. We’re living in an era when some of the world’s most prestigious restaurants are striking meat from their menus altogether, and high-end fashion designers are doing away with fur and leather. There’s no reason to continue defending the cruel and archaic production methods of a gourmet food product that’s expensive and inaccessible to the average consumer anyway—especially nowadays, when food tech is offering better alternatives than ever before. Right now, there are at least two startups that have developed slaughter-free, cell-grown foie gras: the Paris-based Gourmey and Tokyo-based IntegriCulture. Both companies are currently working on scaling up production so that they can launch commercially, and both have their sights on international distribution.