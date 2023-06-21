Finally, an AI app that will bring a smile to everyone’s face

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

As the founder and CEO of Champions of Change, Xara Tran understood she was the public face of her Melbourne-based IT consultancy but was wary of smiling nonetheless. The youngest child of Vietnamese immigrants to Australia, she and her crooked teeth hadn’t been her family’s financial priority. Over time, however, her reluctance to grin had become a professional obstacle. Where was a busy founder to turn for adult orthodontics? True to form, Tran assembled her own ad hoc market analysis and found most clear aligners (which had overtaken braces 20 years before) were too costly, complicated, and time-consuming. And 18 months of regular checkups were a no-go with her travel schedule.

Thinking like an entrepreneur, Tran imagined there must be a telehealth alternative—the orthodontic equivalent to Warby Parker’s much-ballyhooed disruption of eyewear. Unmoved by her dentist’s wariness at the idea, she nevertheless downloaded the SmileDirectClub app, opened SmileMaker Platform, and proceeded to scan her mouth with her phone’s camera. She then built a 3D-model of her teeth and received a step-by-step, month-by-month plan showing how SmileDirectClub aligners can straighten them. As a customer, Tran was delighted, and as a tech CEO, impressed. “Putting on my professional hat, it’s an incredibly thorough end-to-end operation,” she says. Shortly after a second, high-definition scan at a local “SmileShop,” her treatment plan was approved by a doctor and a box containing all her clear aligners arrived in the mail, followed by regular online doctor check-ins—no in-person checkups required. The result was a shorter, more predictable treatment plan costing less than half of similar treatments. Or, as she says, laughing, “about the cost of a mobile phone plan—and I’ve gone through plenty of phones.” But the larger implications aren’t lost on her, either. What would it mean for the millions of young girls like she once was, for whom straight teeth—a once-unmistakable marker of the middle and upper classes—were suddenly within reach? HIGH-TECH ORTHODONTICS Although she didn’t know it at the time, Tran was one of the first in SmileDirectClub’s master plan to innovate dentistry through a combination of AI and one of the largest 3D-printing operations under one roof. Now live in the U.S. after a successful trial run in Australia, the patented SmileMaker Platform will enable prospective customers to make 3D scans of their teeth, bite, and alignment using only their mobile device. Moving through a series of poses, customers not only capture the position of each tooth but also their interaction with each, which SmileDirectClub feeds to machine-learning models trained on two million data points to generate a “Custom Smile Plan” and a sneak peek at what your smile transformation could look like. This first-of-its kind AI technology was issued a patent in April of 2023 for its unique approach to generating 3D models of teeth, which powers the SmileMaker Platform.

Customers, like Tran, will then go to a SmileShop to receive a high-definition scan or order a doctor-directed Impression Kit that is shipped directly to them to capture high-definition impressions. From there, a treatment plan—called a “Smile Prescription”—is created, and once reviewed and approved by a state-licensed doctor or orthodontist, customers can begin their journey toward a new smile. “SmileMaker Platform is just scratching the surface of possibility for the future of the oral care industry,” says Justin Skinner, SmileDirectClub’s CIO. With SmileMaker Platform offering a scan in hand, the next step is “SmileMonitoring”—an operationalized version of the daily treatment plan proposed by the app. “We can track your teeth’s movement and compare it to your Smile Prescription, offering specialized guidance,” he explains. “Maybe a tooth hasn’t moved far enough, so keep your aligner in another week—or maybe you’re progressing faster than expected, so you can hop to the next one.” QUICK AND COST-EFFICIENT Readers of a certain age might wince at the memory of enduring metal braces for years at a time, with only occasional adjustments. No more. With its doctor-directed telehealth model, SmileDirectClub has shrunk the average treatment time to four to six months. Instead of having to wait for a doctor visit to change their aligner tray, customers can follow their doctor-directed treatment plan from home. “That’s great for patients, because it keeps them engaged—they can see the outcomes so much faster,” says Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, the company’s chief clinical officer.

