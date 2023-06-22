Measurement is key to a sustainable future

BY General Mills4 minute read

Today’s consumers are increasingly interested in environmental issues. A recent survey by Ipsos and Sustainable Brands revealed 94% of people want to live a sustainable lifestyle. There are many individual steps that can be taken to achieve that goal, but to make a larger impact takes collective action. General Mills understands we all have a role to play in a more sustainable future. That’s why the company is working with a diverse network of partners to meet key sustainability commitments while being transparent about the challenges ahead and progress made.

As Principal Agricultural Scientist, Steven Rosenzweig, PhD, notes, “Work needs to be done to ensure food systems are resilient to climate change while meeting growing global food demand.” Rosenzweig leads regenerative agriculture research and outreach programs at General Mills and is focused on advancing wider adoption of regenerative principles on farmland. As one of the largest food companies, General Mills’ sustainability strategy impacts how the industry approaches critical challenges. A key part of that work is a focus on advancing regenerative agriculture. General Mills is dedicated to unlocking the potential of regenerative agriculture to tackle issues in agricultural ecosystems from shrinking biodiversity and water supply to soil health, greenhouse gas emissions, and farming economics. While regenerative agriculture is not a new approach, there is still much to be learned and documented regarding its impacts. To establish a better understanding of its effect on ecosystems, General Mills is promoting and supporting systems-level research, enabled by cutting-edge technology and partnerships with scientific organizations to ensure measurement standards and the outcomes that they produce are accurate. ADVANCING SCIENCE AND MEASUREMENT At General Mills, being part of the solution means employing a flexible definition of regenerative agriculture that empowers farmers to embrace principles rather than adhering to a checklist of practices. This dynamic approach also seeks out context-specific scientific insights that benefit farmers and the scientific community. Systems-thinking, plus a belief in collective action, informs how the company is advancing the science and measurement of regenerative agriculture and their three-pronged approach:

Systems-level research

Verified on-farm outcomes

Landscape-level monitoring SUPPORTING SYSTEMS-LEVEL RESEARCH ON REAL FARMS In 2019, the company launched its initial set of regenerative agriculture programs and paired support for farmers with research on the soil, biodiversity, and economic outcomes on their farms as they transition to regenerative management. General Mills works with Danish company Faunaphotonics to test a camera sensor for detecting insect biodiversity on farms. Their first program worked with forty-five farmers in North Dakota and Canada, a key oat sourcing region for General Mills’ products. For three years, each farmer contributed one field on their property for monitoring to support important research questions. The company worked in partnership with several organizations to leverage this unique opportunity. Understanding Ag, an organization that mentors and supports farmers, the Ecdysis Foundation, a grass-roots research foundation, and Resource Environmental Solutions (RES), the nation’s largest ecological restoration company, all joined the project to explore the impacts of regenerative agriculture on soil health, insect, and bird communities as a measure of biodiversity, and farm economics. “From the early days of our commitment to regenerative agriculture, we have been supporting the study of a holistic set of outcomes,” says Rosenzweig. “It takes many partners including universities, conservation organizations, and of course farmers to learn what is working.”

TESTING APPROACHES FOR VERIFIED ON-FARM OUTCOMES In addition to conducting on-farm monitoring for research purposes, General Mills also supports programs that can verify beneficial environmental outcomes, also known as ecosystem services, which result from implementing regenerative agriculture. The Eco-Harvest program set up by the nonprofit Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC), of which General Mills is a founding member and continuing partner, does just that. The program rewards farmers for outcomes like increased soil carbon, reduced greenhouse gases, improved water quality, and habitat for biodiversity. One of the most important ways regenerative agriculture can impact the climate is through soil carbon sequestration, but there are challenges to measuring carbon in soils and understanding its potential to mitigate climate change. Through partnerships with ESMC, universities, and the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, General Mills supports the foundational scientific research needed to better measure and understand regenerative agriculture’s potential to mitigate climate change.

SCALING UP MEASUREMENT THROUGH LANDSCAPE-LEVEL MONITORING General Mills’ regenerative agriculture ambition is not only about impacting their supply chain. It aims to contribute to a broader agricultural transformation at the landscape-scale, to benefit communities and the agriculture and food sectors. For that reason, the company is focused on tracking the adoption of regenerative agricultural systems and their impacts at the landscape level, working through a partnership with Regrow Agriculture to monitor 175 million acres of farmland. As Rosenzweig explains, “through a combination of satellite imagery, modelling, and on-the ground measurements, we can determine the adoption of regenerative agriculture in these landscapes and its impact on soil, biodiversity, and water—the things we all care about.”