Why we’re not technically in a recession

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

We’re not in a recession, even though it may feel like it.



This is one of the insights Kyla Scanlon, a Gen Z financial educator, shared about the economy and her generation at Fast Company’s Impact Council, an invitation-only gathering of the most creative and innovative leaders. Here’s more:

Why it feels like we’re in a recession even though we technically aren’t: Scanlon explained that The National Bureau of Economic Resources looks at several indicators beyond two quarters of negative economic growth, including payroll and hours worked. However, given inflation it can feel like we’re in a recession. The Federal Reserve, only has one tool—raising interest rates—to manage the economy, which can leave scars.

The interest in crypto is really about decentralization: According to Scanlon, the interest in crypto isn’t limited to Gen Z, it’s about wanting an anti-establishment tool that limits the role of government. Enthusiasts speculate that the 2008 recession would have never happened if banks were on block chain because it’d be easier to track their trades.

