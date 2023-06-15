Why we’re not technically in a recession

We’re not in a recession, even though it may feel like it.
This is one of the insights Kyla Scanlon, a Gen Z financial educator, shared about the economy and her generation at Fast Company’s Impact Council, an invitation-only gathering of the most creative and innovative leaders. Here’s more:
Why it feels like we’re in a recession even though we technically aren’t: Scanlon explained that The National Bureau of Economic Resources looks at several indicators beyond two quarters of negative economic growth, including payroll and hours worked.
However, given inflation it can feel like we’re in a recession. The Federal Reserve, only has one tool—raising interest rates—to manage the economy, which can leave scars.
The interest in crypto is really about decentralization: According to Scanlon, the interest in crypto isn’t limited to Gen Z, it’s about wanting an anti-establishment tool that limits the role of government. Enthusiasts speculate that the 2008 recession would have never happened if banks were on block chain because it’d be easier to track their trades.
The generation wars aren’t new: Scanlon says that much of the tension around how Gen Z and baby boomers interact in the workforce comes down to misunderstandings and growing up with different circumstances. While baby boomers were able to socialize with colleagues after work, due to the pandemic Gen Z is facing a reality where work is more segmented. “We never got to develop social relationships at work the way baby boomers and Gen X was able to,” Scanlon says.
Gen Z wants work differently. They want to be a place where they can explore their passions and can be in charge of their own schedules instead of hemmed in by the standard 9 to 5. “The way we have done work for a long time has been very archaic,” she said. “The pandemic challenged that.”
However, she notes, this conversation is not new, it resurfaces every time a new generation enters the workforce. Gen Z will have their own version of this conversation in due time.