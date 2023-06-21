‘I wish we’d learned to say no to credit’: 3 Gen Xers talk about their relationship with money

For our first installment in a new series examining people’s relationship with money and how it evolved, Fast Company spoke with three different male Gen Xers. We discussed their earliest money lessons, how this informed their career, and where they are today. All three of them come from different walks of life with different upbringings, but one common theme came up: Coming of age at a time when easy-to-get credit cards were newly introduced and there were few protections for consumers.

We’ll be following up this piece with more stories from each generation.

Todd Karges, 53, Ontario, Canada

Occupation: Executive coach