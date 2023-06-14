How to leverage your existential angst as a leader—rather than let it hold you back

BY Dr. Andrew White3 minute read

It’s an exciting time to be a leader—but also daunting.

As part of my ongoing research at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, I am investigating the kind of leadership businesses and organizations need if we are to transcend the existential risks, such as climate change, that the world is facing. I recently got the chance to interview Emma Howard Boyd, former chair of the UK government’s Environment Agency on the subject for my podcast, Leadership 2050. “When I’m having my more despairing moments, I find it much easier to go and look for those projects where we are beginning to see a difference, beginning to see what is possible, and then focusing on the opportunity to scale up and work at greater pace,” she said. Many are becoming increasingly anxious about the state of the environment and climate change. For that reason, I think there is something vital in Howard Boyd’s worldview.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Angst is an emotion. It’s natural to feel it, particularly in the context of climate change. But as Howard Boyd suggested, it’s not necessarily useful. Leaders like her transcend that angst and turn it into something productive. Another one of my interviewees who is a fantastic example of this mindset is David Katz, founder and chair of Plastic Bank. Plastic Bank opens recycling points in coastal communities around the world where there are high rates of poverty and ocean plastic pollution. People in those communities are paid to collect plastic waste from beaches, stopping it from entering the water at source. This plastic is then processed into raw materials, which are sold to consumer goods companies as “social plastic” which can be used for packaging their products. Hugo Boss and Henkel have been among Plastic Bank’s clients. Now, think about how you feel when you watch documentaries about the ocean plastic crisis, or see heartbreaking images of beached whales with masses of plastic litter inside their carcasses. Probably that word again: angst. Maybe you ask yourself: “That could have been my cola bottle.”

Katz may well have felt angst, too. But instead of getting caught up in it, he created, in his words, a “monetary standard that reveals the value in what was once considered waste.” Another one of my guests, Jack Sim, decided to address what he believes to be one of the world’s busses problems: poop. We live in a world where 1.7 billion people lack access to toilets, and 300,000 children die of diarrhea every year. Sim saw that if we can deal with sanitation properly, less people will get sick. So he founded the World Toilet Organization: an advocacy group which doesn’t install toilets but instead lobbies people in power—from China to Nigeria to Brazil—to do so.

advertisement

Sim does all this while employing only three people (though he mobilizes hundreds of volunteers). It would be easy to use these finite resources as an excuse for existential angst, but Sim reframes it as an opportunity to think outside the box. His guerilla marketing strategy, deliberately and provocatively naming his organization with the same acronym as the World Trade Organization is a case in point. He says he hoped to get sued. Leaders like Katz and Sim embrace what I call “nonduality:” the concept that there is no good and bad, there just is. This mindset enables them to transcend the sheer scale of the problems they face—problems that most other people would view as impossible to solve—and actually create solutions. As businesses consider how they can make a difference to the world in the years to come, these leaders demonstrate that abundance thinking, an infinite mindset, and the ability to think differently, can you help leverage existential angst for good.