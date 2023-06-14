4 improv-led activities you can use in your DEI training and corporate culture to make progress

BY Liz Joynt Sandberg and Malcolm Frierson5 minute read

Despite the hype, promise, investment—and even the best intentions—many DEI initiatives are falling flat. According to a recent WebMD Health survey, 62% of employees report that these programs are not effective, and 46% admit they have failed them personally.

The reasons why are multifaceted and complex, from leaders failing to take ownership for driving DEI according to a new Gartner study, to ineffective anti-bias training and employee fatigue. Most importantly, racism is systemic. It is ingrained in our society and workplaces, making it difficult to identify, name, and even discuss it. When employees don’t believe their organization is committed to moving DEI efforts forward, or don’t have the tools to make strides themselves, they often—even unintentionally—withdraw support. What if there was a way for companies to reframe their approach to DEI to make real progress— through conversation and connection, even a dose of humor? Nervous laughter Integrating the art and science of humor and the physiological phenomenon of laughter into DEI efforts can help us take it more seriously. Humor is a tool that helps regulate our nervous systems. While that might sound like a tangent in this very serious context, for so many people conversations around diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility are very activating for our nervous systems.

Laughter means that you’re breathing, which is the first step for any process that regulates our nervous system. It also means there’s bilateral movement happening in your body (you can’t laugh with half your face), along with activity in both hemispheres of your brain. The release of endorphins from laughter helps lower stress levels while increasing engagement. By regulating the nervous system, we can create a sense of psychological safety in naming DEI challenges and talking about them; help ease resistance and break out of entrenched behaviors; expose gaps in knowledge and shift perspectives; and create a shared experience that can lead to the formation of common ground. Humor and laughter basically set us up to stay present in a conversation and to continue engaging even when things become uncomfortable. It’s one of the reasons Trevor Noah or John Oliver can ask tough questions and their guests will continue to engage. It’s very hard to shut someone down when they’re making you laugh.

Not everyone has access to trained comedians and academics to help progress their DEI efforts—we get that. Here are four specific improv-led activities you can incorporate into your training and corporate culture to keep the conversations moving in the right direction. Be expressive when taking feedback For your DEI training, you can ask team members to anonymously send you their unfiltered thoughts on your DEI programs and encourage them to exaggerate. (Apps like SurveyMonkey and Google Forms allow for anonymous feedback.) Empowering employees to provide feedback anonymously shows leadership’s interest in making improvements. When feedback is recognized by company brass, employees feel seen, heard, and valued. Then use an app like Comic Life 3 to create a “comic book” that captures your facial expressions reacting to their assessments (keeping in mind that not every assessment will be appropriate to show in a group setting). If you plan and rehearse your “performance” in advance, then introduce the comic book as a tool that literally opened your eyes to your team’s feedback, you’re sure to begin your training session with smiles and laughs that will put people at ease.

Build on ideas with a “Yes, and . . .” mindset Listening is essential to creating a great improv show. It can also help with serious discussions. A key pillar of improv is the “Yes, and…” exercise because it opens the conversation to further possibilities. The main idea of “yes, and…” is to eliminate skepticism and negativity when brainstorming. You can use this principle in your DEI training sessions and in everyday life to keep constructive ideas flowing. For instance, if you as a leader said, “I think we need to get feedback from employees on how to improve our DEI efforts,” one of your team members might be encouraged to add: “Yes, and we can bring in DEI leaders to share best practices.” By having a ”Yes, and . . .” mindset, no ideas are ever shut down. Process information in new ways A comedic-oriented approach to DEI doesn’t mean we’re making fun of it. Rather, we’re using tools that allow us to think differently and process information in new ways.

DEI is in no way frivolous, expendable, or less rigorous than any other professional practice seeking to build something viable through coalition. However, dismissing humor as a less-rigorous way to engage with intense topics dismisses a long history of comedy’s unique place in society. Comedy’s traditional role has been to get audiences to listen to, and engage with, truths: the good, bad, and ugly. While laughter is an effective tool for mediation, it should not be used to make fun of anyone’s race, gender, religion, sexuality, ability, or national origin. For example, when someone at work uses humorous self-deprecation as a tool for building positive relationships within an organization, they should never couple it with comparing themselves to any specific team members or people in a larger, disadvantaged group. For example, “Wow, my presentation to the client really fell flat. It was even worse than Steve’s haircut.” Hope is a discipline A comedic mindset is inherently a very hopeful mindset. Imagine being in an improv scene that’s going wrong. You know it’s going wrong, but you also know you can turn it around because you have the right tools. American social activist Mariame Kaba is known for saying, “Hope is a discipline.” It involves showing up daily and embracing discomfort. It involves taking responsibility for being agents of change in making our world a better place.