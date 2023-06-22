Ikea’s Big Blue Bag just got *a lot* bigger

If you spend any time in front of the TV, you’ve likely seen the latest Ikea ad . A couple walks into a home filled with moving boxes, followed by a child carrying that big blue Ikea bag. Soon enough, the bag begins to glow, and much like Mary Poppins , the kid starts to pull out furniture items from it—a lamp, a dog bed, a stool, a floor lamp—until the entire home is furnished with Ikea products.

The ad is part of the Giving Bag campaign, which Ikea designed with advertising giant Ogilvy to highlight its commitment to “affordable design and endless possibilities” as the slogan reads. The ad has been running on TV since March, but now, it’s getting a real-life counterpart: a 19-foot-tall blue bag with a larger-than-life QR code on its price tag.

Aptly titled Big Blue Bag, the sculpture consists of an inflated base wrapped in a material that mimics the crumpled texture of Ikea’s iconic Frakta bag. Ikea unveiled the sculpture near Chicago’s Millennium Park before taking it to Houston’s Discovery Green park on June 24. It will wrap up with a stint in New York City’s Madison Square Park from July 30 through August 1.

[Photo: Ikea]

That Ikea chose to model a sculpture after one of its most iconic products isn’t all that surprising. “The Frakta bag became a way to symbolize the many different things Ikea can offer to people, no matter what their need is,” says Christine Whitehawk, the marketing communications manager for Ikea U.S. “We didn’t want to limit it to one product category or area of the home.”