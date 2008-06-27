Does Sony Need Apple’s Help?

Most people think the Apple iPod was a groundbreaking product but the real innovation was iTunes. Without a legal and easy place to get all of your music – or nearly all of your music – the iPod would have just been a nice mp3 player.

This is the dilemma facing Sony’s plan to feed movies to its PS3 game console. Rumor has it no studios have come on board with Sony, so as of right now the only movies they’ll be able to offer are from Sony’s own studio. Obviously not the master plan Sony had in mind. Of course the other studios can always come on board later, but does it make sense for Sony to launch their movie feed service if they are the only content provider? Maybe Sony needs to call Steve Jobs and get him to negotiate some content deals for them.

