The GOP wants NOAA to be an independent agency like NASA

The chairman of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee introduced a bill on Friday that would establish NOAA as a stand-alone agency akin to NASA.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Act of 2023, led by Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas, would require the agency to submit a reorganization plan to boost efficiency and the science board to submit an R&D road map every five years.

“After years of complex organizational challenges, it’s time for NOAA to become an independent agency and reach its full potential,” Lucas said. “The NOAA Organic Act not only gives NOAA formal statutory authority and authorizes its critical mission, but reduces bureaucratic inefficiencies, streamlines oversight efforts, and refocuses core mission areas.”

The background

The weather-and-ocean-tracking office was established by an executive order in 1970 but has never been authorized in a law from Congress. Today NOAA exists within the Commerce Department, which also includes the Office of Space Commerce.