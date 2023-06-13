Working with AI tools is making employees lonely and prone to drinking, a study finds

AI is rapidly changing the nature of work, taking over many of the lower-level tasks that we don’t particularly enjoy doing. But that automation comes at a cost: According to a new study , the technology is torching employee well-being.

Employees using AI are more likely to experience loneliness and insomniac episodes and fall into bouts of heavy drinking, the study found.

“The rapid advancement in AI systems is sparking a new industrial revolution that is reshaping the workplace with many benefits but also some uncharted dangers, including potentially damaging mental and physical impacts for employees,” says Pok Man Tang, lead author on the study and an assistant professor of management at the University of Georgia.

Tang and his colleagues looked at workers across four workplaces in four different countries—surveying 794 employees in all. Over the course of surveys conducted in spring 2021 and spring 2022, workers were asked to rate their feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and sense of belonging within the world. They were also quizzed about how they slept, and how much they drank after work.