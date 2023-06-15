How Universal Standard designed its chic new swimwear line for sizes 00-40

BY Elizabeth Segran4 minute read

Lauren Chan, a writer and entrepreneur, is this year’s Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year. In the magazine’s May issue, she poses on a beach in the Dominican Republic wearing bikinis. The whole experience took her a bit by surprise. “As a size 14 model who was never the beauty ideal, or even the plus size beauty ideal, I take it to be a win,” she says.

But even though she’s a swimsuit model, Chan says that she’s always struggled to find swimwear that fits her well. She felt that bikinis and one-pieces weren’t carefully designed for women over a size 14; sometimes proportions were off; sometimes, they didn’t provide adequate coverage. Now, she’s helping to change that. This year, her plus size brand, Henning, was acquired by Universal Standard, a clothing brand known for having the most inclusive sizing on the market, with every single garment designed to fit well on size 00 to 40. Since the brand launched in 2015, it has been receiving requests from consumers for a swim line, and today, it delivers its first eight-piece collection of suits, priced between $88 and $248. (Products go live to the public at 2pm on the brand’s website.) [Photo: Universal Standard] Designing swimwear that fits well across a vast range of sizes has its challenges, says Ramon Martin, Universal Standard’s chief design officer, who previously worked at Jean Paul Gaultier and Derek Lam.

He says the brand first did extensive customer focus groups to identify exactly what struggles plus size women had when it came to swimwear. In some cases, the suits looked good while dry, but they were not supportive enough to do any real swimming. In other cases, brands put a lot of padding and material inside to provide support, but this made the suit too heavy, particularly when the suit got wet. “We heard anecdotes of women saying they couldn’t just get out of the water and go to the bar with their girlfriends because they were still trying to dry themselves off in the sun,” he says. “We started to figure out exactly what we needed to solve, which was to create suits that actually fits into women’s lifestyles.” [Photo: Universal Standard] To create this line, Martin relied on Universal Standard’s proprietary design process, which involves adjusting the cut and design across a wide range of sizes. The fashion industry has historically designed clothes around a size six fit model, and then proportionally increased every measurement of the garment in a process called grading. Doing so across larger sizes results in strange distortions, like sleeves that go all the way to the floor. [Photo: Universal Standard] Universal Standard’s process is more laborious. First, they start with the average size of women in America, which is a size 18. Then, when they adjust the sizing upwards and downwards, they fit clothes to models across the spectrum, including women size 18, 32, and 40. “We don’t just design something on paper,” he says. “We work on bodies with a range of sizes, changing the fit, design lines, and interior construction.”

[Photo: Universal Standard] While the brand has used this technique for its dresses, trousers, and tops, swimwear presents new complications, since it fits so close to the body, and needs to perform technically. The brand had some experience with the close fit when it launched underwear last year. Martin says the designers on the team developed expertise fitting bras and underwear across all bodies. “We had to use fine, nuanced measurements to get the garments, and then constantly refine them,” he says. “But along the way, we also developed some intuition and judgment about how an eighth of an inch could affect the fit.” [Photo: Universal Standard] They’ve applied many of these measurements to the swimwear. But they’ve also thought carefully about material. To ensure the suits fit snugly and comfortably, but also dried quickly, they developed a material with a supplier called Power Mesh, which stretches and stays in place, but also wicks moisture. Importantly, the material is not constricting, like some swimwear that promises to be “shaping.” “We never want to create restrictive clothing that tells the customer that they need to shape their body differently than who they are,” he says. “We want to embrace the customer as they are.” [Photo: Universal Standard] Martin also points out that body inclusivity is not just being aware of the wide array of sizes, but also recognizing that bodies come in many shapes and topographies. So part of the brand’s strategy was to create different styles of swimsuits that would work well across different body types. There’s a swim dress that comes to the top of the thighs, for those who want more coverage and support. There’s swimsuit that has straps at the back that are not just appealing but also allow you to adjust the suit to meet your needs. “We don’t have a flat recipe for what works across the swimsuits,” he says. “They can customize the fit to find a suit that works well for their body.”