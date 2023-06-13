James Webb Space Telescope lead scientist John Mather takes his next steps

Two months before NASA unveiled the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to the world last summer, some 50 astronomers and engineers anxiously gathered in the mission control room at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore for the moment of truth. Finally, after a 35-year-long, seemingly insurmountable, journey through technological adversity, threatened cancellations, and a pandemic, the newly calibrated $10 billion observatory was about to reveal how well it worked—or didn’t.

Among those awaiting that first test shot was John Mather, the mission’s senior project scientist, Nobel laureate, and senior astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. The team had focused the observatory’s massive 21-foot hexagonal mirror on a single star surrounded by utter blackness. But when countless lights suddenly peppered the image, there were audible gasps. “My God, there were just galaxies everywhere!” Mather says. “It was such a wonderful surprise and relief.” Then they broke out the champagne and a bottle of century-old Scotch.

It was an emotional moment for the normally unflappable scientist, who’d spent nearly three decades helping to shape and champion the mission’s science objectives—some requiring technology that had yet to be invented. The most sophisticated astronomical instrument in history is designed to capture infrared light from 13.6 billion years ago, enabling views of the early universe some 200 million years after the Big Bang. The data it collects over the next decade will give us a new understanding of how galaxies, stars, and planets formed in the early cosmos; whether planets orbiting nearby stars (exoplanets) might support life; and the makeup of our solar system.

Senior project scientist John Mather, winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physics, speaks with members of the media following the release of the first full-color images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the telescope—a partnership with European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency—are a demonstration of the power of Webb as the telescope begins its science mission to unfold the infrared universe.

[Photo: NASA/Taylor Mickal]

“This is all part of one thing, which is ‘How did we get here?’” says Mather, now 76. “The Big Bang happens; galaxies, stars, and planets grow; they all get enriched with chemical elements. And so here we are. Where did everything here come from? We’re living our own history by looking at the rest of the universe.”