This free Microsoft app turns Windows into productivity paradise

If you’re looking to wring every last drop of productivity out of Microsoft Windows, look no further than Microsoft’s own free PowerToys app. It’s chock-full of customization features that run the gamut from dead simple to a bit on the technical side. And there are enough of them that you’ll have no problem finding a time-saver or two that can work wonders for you.

In fact, here are a few that I use on the regular to save me countless clicks every day.

FancyZones

If you’re using Windows 11, you can hover over the square-shaped resize icon in the upper-right corner of any given app and choose from a variety of screen layouts meant to accommodate several open Windows at once.

Your options are limited to six pretty vanilla layouts, but with the FancyZones feature you can create your own custom layouts. I use a 32-inch 4K monitor as my main screen, so I like to have two equal-size windows open side by side while leaving enough room on the left for my desktop icons to be visible.