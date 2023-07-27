This free Microsoft app turns Windows into productivity paradise

If you’re looking to wring every last drop of productivity out of Microsoft Windows, look no further than Microsoft’s own free PowerToys app. It’s chock-full of customization features that run the gamut from dead simple to a bit on the technical side. And there are enough of them that you’ll have no problem finding a time-saver or two that can work wonders for you.
In fact, here are a few that I use on the regular to save me countless clicks every day.
FancyZones
If you’re using Windows 11, you can hover over the square-shaped resize icon in the upper-right corner of any given app and choose from a variety of screen layouts meant to accommodate several open Windows at once.
Your options are limited to six pretty vanilla layouts, but with the FancyZones feature you can create your own custom layouts. I use a 32-inch 4K monitor as my main screen, so I like to have two equal-size windows open side by side while leaving enough room on the left for my desktop icons to be visible.
With FancyZones, I created a custom three-column layout: one very thin column on the left for the icons, then two equal-size plots to round out the rest of the screen. By dragging the top bar of a window while holding down the Shift key, I can plop it into an open zone with ease.
Video Conference Mute + Keyboard Manager
No matter which video calling software you use, one thing remains the same across every app: the struggle to mute and unmute yourself quickly.