Like me, many Americans got their start working entry-level positions in the foodservice industry in roles like dishwasher, server, or cashier. In fact, data reveals that nearly one in three Americans had their first job at a restaurant. Working in a café, college dining hall, or concession stand at a movie theater teaches you a lot about everything from time management to teamwork. But somewhere along the line, today’s young professionals began to forsake the foodservice industry and all the valuable career opportunities it holds. When I started my career in foodservice operations, it was a natural evolution from my job as a server in college. Though I soon realized operations was not for me, that job exposed me to many other facets of the industry that I had not even realized existed. I knew I was passionate about food and the idea of selling it seemed fun, so I was thrilled to discover the sales side of the business. From the moment I made my first sale, I was hooked. If you’re not immersed in the foodservice industry, jobs like foodservice sales director, marketing executive, product development manager, and even food scientist may all sound foreign to you. That is a key part of our recruitment problem. It’s not that young college recruits are choosing something else; They simply don’t know that a professional foodservice track is an option. I didn’t know myself until I had my first interview, and even after getting hired it still took quite some time until I fully understood what my job accomplished.

Food is a powerful thing. Not only is it human nature to value food for its nutritional benefits and the stamina it provides us, but it also represents culture, connection, and tradition. And today’s youth and young adults are exposed to food like never before. From the latest viral recipes on TikTok to the explosion of cooking shows we’ve seen over the years, it’s never been trendier to explore the world of food. But as I look around at our industry—the competitors, clients, and distributors with whom we work—we seem to be lacking the next-generation energy (and the diversity that it provides) that often propels growth. Almost every meeting or industry event I attend is filled with mostly middle-aged men and very few people under the age of 35. Where do we find the next generation of foodservice professionals, and how do we as an industry attract them? While this is an ongoing conversation within our own organization, it is an industry-wide concern. Here are three reasons young professionals should pursue careers in the foodservice industry.

1. FOODSERVICE IS A GROWING INDUSTRY Let’s face it, people will always need to eat. As new trends emerge and preferences shift, operators will be required to expand and modify their menus to appeal to the masses. Every role within the foodservice industry is vital to the success of operators meeting these high demands. 2. EXPECT A LONG-TERM CAREER WITH GROWTH POTENTIAL

There’s a good reason why you’ll find many professionals in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s in the foodservice industry. Talk to a few of them and you’ll learn that many started in entry-level positions and climbed the ranks to admirable leadership roles. Foodservice companies are widely known for providing career paths and ladders that help you get ahead. 3. THE FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY FEELS LIKE A COMMUNITY Given so many foodservice professionals stay in the industry from the beginning of their careers to retirement, it’s no wonder the industry feels like a tight-knit community. It’s not uncommon to switch companies and find yourself working alongside past colleagues and familiar faces. While it does feel like a business “where everybody knows your name,” the industry’s camaraderie and on-the-job training make newcomers feel welcome.