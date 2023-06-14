BY Kerstin Recker Alexandre4 minute read

It often feels discouraging to talk about certain subjects—especially regarding women’s health, much of which has long been considered taboo. For decades, many women have been taught from a young age to feel ashamed of their bodies and stay quiet about certain subjects, conditioning them to strive for perfection and conceal any perceived flaws. Unfortunately, many aspects of women’s health, including periods, fertility, menopause, and pelvic issues, have become shrouded in taboo—a mentality that has severe consequences for women’s overall health. It discourages them from seeking help when needed and perpetuates the misconception that these issues only affect a minority.

I believe it’s high time to shatter the shame and break the silence surrounding women’s health. That’s precisely why I’m sharing my story today—to encourage others to do the same and help end these taboos. We can only create a supportive community and build solutions that provide better healthcare for all women by opening up. MY JOURNEY: PELVIC PAIN AND PERSEVERANCE At 17, I underwent laparoscopic surgery and was diagnosed with endometriosis, which caused me excruciating menstrual pain. I spent days bent over in agony, vomiting, and often unable to walk. Thankfully, my parents were a constant source of support, advocating for answers and seeking medical advice. I consider myself one of the lucky ones; many women go undiagnosed for up to 10 years.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

My son was born via emergency c-section. Soon after, I began to experience pelvic pain. It started as an uncomfortable feeling I initially chalked up to just being a part of the process through which a woman’s body goes after pregnancy. It then advanced into persistent pelvic pain, spasms, and general discomfort. When I asked my OB-GYN about it, they told me that most of the pain would go away, eventually, as it’s normal. Except it didn’t. Over the next couple of months, the pain worsened and began to take a toll on my physical and mental well-being and my relationship. I refused to accept that this was my “new normal.”

My journey to find relief was circuitous, and it taught me valuable lessons about my own body and the importance of endurance to find help when something doesn’t feel right. As I delved deeper into the issue, I discovered pelvic floor disorders are a common problem among women: One in three (often with preventable causes) and one in seven women suffer from pelvic pain. Women are also three times more likely to suffer from depression if they suffer pelvic floor dysfunction. In essence, pelvic floor disorders are complex. They encompass many conditions, from misalignment of the pelvis to snapping hip syndrome and many others. What makes the diagnosis tricky is underlying medical conditions or injuries, which may also be contributing factors. Inflammatory conditions, pregnancy, scar tissue, and even physical or sexual abuse can all impact pelvic health. After months of relentless searching, I found a fantastic pelvic floor therapist. For three months, twice a week, I went to pelvic PT and did at-home exercises to learn to relax a hypertonic pelvic floor. The physical aspect of my journey with pelvic pain was just one part of it—the mental grit was the other half.

advertisement

I wondered why women aren’t talking about these issues and why it’s so hard to find help if these issues are so prevalent. It was then I decided to start sharing my pelvic challenges. In doing so, other women, some suffering for years, began opening up about their own experiences and asking for recommendations on where to go for help. FEMTECH USHERS IN CHANGE Women’s health has been neglected by industries historically dominated by men, but now the growing femtech sector is challenging the status quo. Women founded and led many of the companies at the forefront of this movement—women who have felt underserved by traditional healthcare and are developing products and services that put women’s needs first.

Investors see the potential of the femtech sector, providing financial backing to companies like Elvie, which raised $42M to support their pelvic floor dysfunction and breastfeeding products. Global healthcare giant Bayer has also taken notice with its $1 billion acquisition of Kandy Therapeutics, a biotech company that specializes in menopause. Femtech creates a safe and engaged community where women can share their experiences and feel less isolated on their personal health journey. A common thread among female-founded femtech businesses is that they involve the women affected in the design process to ensure they’re building something which caters to their needs and is sensitive to their feelings. Femtech is big business, and by removing the stigma surrounding women’s health, we can help ensure that all women receive the care they deserve. My journey of pain and perseverance led me to create a solution to improve pelvic care, Elana Health, and we’re dedicated to reducing the stigma surrounding pelvic floor dysfunction (incontinence, painful sex, chronic pelvic pain, and more) by providing access, care, and support for women at every stage of their journey. We are committed to the femtech movement, working to close healthcare gaps so women can have healthier, happier lives.