Walk into any successful business, and you may notice a common trend: business leaders making data-based decisions. This isn’t a coincidence; it’s by design. In today’s fast-paced, ever-changing landscape, data is the backbone of success. It’s not enough to rely on gut instincts and hunches—data-driven decisions are key to staying ahead of the curve.

How you approach, analyze, and use your data, however, makes all the difference in whether it will empower you. To unlock its full potential and harness its power to drive success, here are three key strategies to consider implementing. 1. START BY CREATING MEASURABLE GOALS Many leaders have set significant goals for their business—typically, improving revenue and profit margins—only to discover that their smaller goals weren’t aligned with the overarching objectives. So, before you collect any information, take a second look at your goals. Whether it’s improving your SEO or gaining more customers, ensure your goals support the bigger picture of your company’s operations. Only collect and analyze data after you’re confident you have the correct milestones in place.

One of the easiest ways to know if you’ve selected strong and appropriate goals is if they are measurable. For example, if one of your goals is to ensure everyone in the workplace is happy, that’s a great objective to strive for, but it’s hard to define with real metrics. And without metrics, it’s impossible to determine if you’ve achieved the goal or not. To avoid this problem, try to look at your vision from all angles and see if there’s a pathway to quantify what you’re after. If your overarching goal is to generate more revenue, then an immediate, smaller goal to focus on is attracting more customers. But to attract more customers, you may need to spend more money on marketing and have a higher conversion rate on your website. Progress with each of these goals can easily be tracked with data analytics, and you can make smarter decisions about where to invest more time and money based on these metrics. 2. REVIEW WHAT’S RELEVANT AND ACT IN A CONTINUOUS LOOP

Selecting appropriate goals that support your long-term objectives is only half the battle. The real challenge lies in determining which data is the most relevant for those goals. Choosing relevant analytics can be deceptively hard, not only because there’s so much data to deal with, but also because it’s easy to get distracted by the data that looks the nicest or most impressive. But typically, data is only relevant if it helps you make a business decision or allows you to take direct action. The analysis of your relevant data should happen in a natural, continuous loop. After initially looking at your information, you can develop a hypothesis about what’s going on to produce that data result you’re getting. Based on that hypothesis, you can come up with some solutions, make adjustments where necessary, and try to achieve better results. If the outcome isn’t what you expected, it may mean that your hypothesis was incorrect. The reality is that you won’t always get it right the first time, but the key is to constantly review the data, take action, and then review the data again. Today, technology makes operating in this continuous loop easier than ever before, which means there’s really no reason not to be evaluating the data you have. At Vagaro, we used to collect, download, and manipulate data through Excel, which was time-consuming. Today, a variety of software applications can connect with all our systems and provide us with enhanced data in real time. So now, we don’t have to go through a handful of different programs to create a manual report. We can use Power BI to stitch everything together to determine how different points of the business affect each other. You can also combine external data sources like the U.S. Census Bureau with your internal information to gain a comprehensive view of your business’ performance and determine the best course of action.

3. ASK WORKERS TO PRESENT DATA TO SUPPORT THEIR ARGUMENTS Data collection by itself is simple. So is analyzing the information or generating a report from it. But getting employees to understand why the data matters and gathering genuine buy-in is not always easy. Many people naturally want to operate based on their feelings, and teams can easily be swayed by the loudest customer voices. You don’t have to shut emotions completely out of the picture—a significant part of leadership is strong emotional intelligence within your interactions and acknowledging that people are human. But emotions can be deceptive; numbers are not. They help keep you from making decisions that aren’t rational, prevent you from flying blind, and give you perspective about the real scope of any issues the company is dealing with. To help people on your team see the value of your information and establish that the company will be data-driven, continuously ask your employees to come armed with data when making assertions or suggestions. If management isn’t always consistent with this mindset, then it doesn’t matter if you write how important data is on your wall—workers won’t embrace the integration of data as a core part of the culture.

YOUR DISCERNMENT COUNTS In today’s world, data is the driving force behind business decisions. With technology making data collection and analysis easier than ever, companies need to be strategic in arming themselves (and the decisions they make) with data. It’s not enough to simply collect it; the real challenge is identifying the data that is most relevant to your goals and using it to make informed decisions. These points, combined with a willingness to establish a loop where data directs decisions and vice versa, are what burn the value of data into a company’s culture. So don’t just say you’re data-driven. To really be data-driven, discern. It’s when you put some critical thought behind your information that the road to success can be paved.