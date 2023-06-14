BY Candice Georgiadis4 minute read

Did you know that 85% of consumers want to see more video content from brands? Or that video content is 50 times more likely to drive organic search results than plain text? Video marketing is one of the most effective forms of marketing, as it allows you to engage with your audience on a more personal level than text or images alone.

But how do you know if using video is right for your brand? And how do you create and share videos that showcase your value proposition, solve your audience’s problems, and inspire them to take action? THE POWER OF VIDEO MARKETING Years ago, I was at the initial stages of my business and had a lot of competition as a designer and an upcoming social media marketer (plus, I had three kids). I needed to find a way to stand out, but everything was hitting a brick wall; Every effort I put in wasn’t bringing in the best result.

Finally, I embraced failure and sought advice from some experts. Video marketing wasn’t initially my lightbulb moment. I discovered people wanted something that was interesting, engaging, and had a story in visual form. This was the beginning of my journey into video marketing for my brand. And guess what? I made 10 times the growth I had before. BENEFITS OF VIDEO MARKETING FOR ANY ENTREPRENEURS Video Is More Engaging Than Text Or Images Alone

I discovered that videos have a greater capacity for attention-grabbing and emotional expression than words or still photos. They communicate with your audience through stories and have a way of displaying your character and overall brand image. Videos can be used, for instance, to communicate audience-beneficial information such as customer reviews, product demonstrations, and educational materials. Videos Can Be Shared Easily Across Platforms Videos can be optimized for a variety of platforms and gadgets, including email, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram. Explainer videos, live streaming, short-form videos, and other formats can all be used for various purposes and audiences. To increase the visibility and accessibility of your videos, you can also employ features like captions, hashtags, thumbnails, and so on.

Videos Can Boost Your SEO And Social Media Performance Video can help you rank higher on search engines and social media algorithms, as they are considered high-quality and engaging content. Video can also increase your click-through rates, dwell time, shares, comments, likes, and other metrics that indicate user satisfaction and interest. Video can also help you drive more traffic to your website and generate more leads and conversions. Videos Can Help You Measure And Improve Your Marketing Performance

You may learn a lot about the preferences and behaviors of your audience by using videos. You may monitor data like views, watch duration, retention rate, completion rate, and bounce rate using analytics tools. Tools for gathering feedback include surveys, comments, ratings, and more. This information can be used to gradually improve the strategy and substance of your videos. TAKEAWAY Here are some questions you should ask yourself before starting to create videos for your brand. These questions would guide you in reaching the pinnacle of your video marketing efforts. They have worked for me, and I believe they will work for you as well.

1. What Are Your Goals And Objectives? What are your aims and objectives for using video? What do you hope your videos will accomplish? How will you quantify success? Any of the following could be your objective while using video:

To broaden brand recognition and audience reach, as well as to inform and educate your audience about your goods or services

To highlight your brand’s personality and principles

To increase leads and conversions

To cultivate client trust and loyalty 2. Who Is Your Target Audience? Who is your intended market? To whom are you attempting to talk? What are they concerned about? What problem are you solving for them? Which technique do they employ to watch videos? Consider the following factors while choosing your target market:

Demographics, including age, gender, place of residence, income, and level of education

Psychographics, such as preferences, interests, guiding principles, and attitudes

Online practices, passions, problems, and pain areas 3. What Are Your Budget And Resources? What is your budget and what are your available resources for making videos? How much of your time, money, and effort can you devote to creating and promoting videos? The following video production factors will need to be taken into account: