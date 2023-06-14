BY Jason Toledano4 minute read

Our population is increasing and its food requirements are expanding with it. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs projections, the world’s population will grow to nine billion by 2040. Further research from the Food and Agriculture Organization indicates that the world will need to produce approximately 50% more food by 2050. How can we keep up with demand? Here are four challenges currently impacting food production, and the technology-based ideas we can use to solve them. 1. COOKING VAT MAINTENANCE

Many large food manufacturers use large vats for cooking bulk food. French fries, for example, are made in vats of vegetable oil heated to specific temperatures. Precise temperature control with immersion oil heaters is essential for maintaining the oil viscosity at an optimal level. However, whenever there’s an issue, the vats must be drained for troubleshooting and repair. This results in costly extended downtime as the vats are drained, refilled, and reheated to the appropriate temperature. Cooking Vat Solution: Removable Heating Elements

Most immersion heaters are welded into the container, making them a permanent installation. On the other hand, removable equipment, such as an over-the-side immersion heater, allows workers to clean or repair the heater without draining the tank. As a result, workers can perform maintenance and repairs with few or no interruptions. 2. THERMAL SHOCK AND DAMAGE TO MACHINERY Some manufacturers heat food in industrial heaters and then freeze-dry it, which consumers can later microwave for their meal. More often than not, these companies do not shut down open-flame heaters between baking batches of food.

Once a company turns off the open-flame heating, it can cause a thermal shock to the machine’s inner components, resulting in cracking and other equipment malfunctions. To prevent this issue, they keep the ovens fired up for 24 hours, but run only one or two shifts. In other words, ovens burn for eight to sixteen hours without producing. Although it’s a trade-off to protect the expensive equipment, it wastes energy and adds extra pollution to the environment. Thermal Shock Solution: Switch To Electric Heaters

Food manufacturers can turn to electric heat to solve the thermal shock issue, making their production more efficient. These companies can run one or two shifts and turn down the electric heat to save energy costs without worrying about thermal shock. The flexibility of electric heat helps both the business and the environment. 3. LABOR SHORTAGES IN FOOD MANUFACTURING In 2021, the consumer packaged goods industry (CPG) added 12,000 jobs in an entire quarter. Last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 7,200 new jobs in February alone. But even though hiring is showing some substantial gains, food manufacturing is saddled with approximately 132,000 job openings—and the industry will only grow.

Offsetting those hiring gains is the troubling fact that workers continue to leave food manufacturing, challenging manufacturers to make a difficult decision: offer more appealing benefits and wages, or manage a reduced workforce using the available tools. Labor Shortage Solution: Production Automation For companies looking for a way around the labor shortage, automating production lines is a straightforward process with a safer electric source.

Equipped with electric systems and advanced control panels, companies can automate more steps, set precise and efficient automatic shutdowns in case of emergency, and overall make the workplace safer for workers. Open flames, in contrast, must meet strict state and federal regulations, including expensive ventilation chimneys, additional staff training, and limited opportunities for automation. Even with proper ventilation, the indoor air pollution from gas can impact the work environment and dissuade job applicants. Electric energy offers a clean, healthy work environment for production. It should help companies entice new employees to their workplace, growing jobs in the U.S. instead of outsourcing them abroad.

4. PRECISION HEATING REQUIREMENTS Some foods require precise temperature control and even heating. This is particularly true for alcoholic beverages, like beer and wine, since the correct temperature allows the yeast to transform sugars into ethanol and carbon dioxide during fermentation. Delivering a product with consistent quality and taste requires a constant temperature. If a batch strays too far from the company’s quality standards, it may have to be destroyed instead of sold, which impacts the company’s profits, efficiency, and output.

Precision Heating Solution: Direct Heat Transfer Electric heaters provide a steady and accurate temperature for a compatible product with every batch. High-quality fermentation heaters can be equipped with extra temperature controls to enhance accuracy. Compared to gas, electric power has the capability to attain higher temperatures rapidly. Screw plug, flange, and immersion heaters are specifically designed for direct heat transfer, enhancing their overall efficiency. By directly contacting the fluid being heated, the heater elements eliminate energy wastage during the transfer process.

When industrial electric heaters are equipped with temperature control panels, they provide comprehensive control over the brewing process. Temperatures are monitored and maintained accurately, producing consistent and excellent-quality wine and beer. EMBRACING AN EFFICIENT, SUSTAINABLE FUTURE As the global population grows, the food production industry faces no shortage of challenges to keep pace with demand. However, advances in electric heating technology can streamline production processes while promoting sustainability, energy efficiency, and a safe working environment.