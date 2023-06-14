BY Dan Reed4 minute read

“Change is important, just not right now” is a common refrain in business, but it’s also a dangerous one. In a recent webinar, two highly regarded legal industry innovators — Richard Susskind and Mark Cohen — discussed why stagnation in legal can be so damaging, and why sticking with the status quo is no longer an option. Their discussion uncovered many themes, but one that stuck with me is the importance of examining long-standing practices and procedures to ensure they’re not standing in the way of innovation. As the economy retracts, it’s more important than ever for businesses to alter their ways of thinking to favor bold strategies instead of settling for the status quo, and legal is no exception. As I discussed in my last column, legal departments are often the slowest to adopt change, and it’s holding them back from becoming revenue drivers and value creators. According to Bloomberg Law, “When asked whether their organization has an innovation road map in place, 86 percent of lawyers surveyed said they either don’t currently have one or are just not sure. And quite frankly, if respondents are ‘not sure’ if their organization has an innovation road map in place—even if there is one—it’s likely not well established and thus lacks an effective reach across the organization.” This isn’t a new trend. In 2018, Gartner reported that “81 percent of legal departments are unprepared for digitalization.”

Operating this way puts their companies in even greater peril at a time when they can least afford it, and runs counter to the traditional role of legal departments as ardent business defenders. COMMON TROVES OF VALUE CREATION OPPORTUNITY Legal teams can change their thinking to unlock value for the organization in many places.

Patent Portfolios: Is Deeper Analysis Of ROI Overdue? A recent analysis of top auto manufacturers’ patent portfolios revealed a wide range of effectiveness across some of the world’s top brands. Honda uses AI to cut patent renewal costs and save money, while Hyundai keeps incurring renewal fees well above the industry average. In an industry that doesn’t litigate many patent infringements, does holding on to less useful patents for defensive purposes still make sense? Old ways of thinking say yes, but cost companies millions. New ways of thinking say no; the patents must generate revenue that outpaces renewal costs (through licensing, etc.) to be worth retaining. Any business with significant patent holdings can benefit from thinking critically about its patent strategies and whether changes are needed. In industries like pharmaceuticals, where there is a good deal of patent litigation, the math may be different, and having a defensive portfolio may make financial sense. Regardless, organizations with significant IP investments should deploy the latest in analytics, AI, and industry research to determine the best approach.

Knowledge/Data Management: Are Existing Documents Being Tapped For Maximum Potential? Legal departments have long histories of decisions that can inform future decisions on similar matters. Technologies can analyze and catalog those decisions and new documents can be quickly compared to those that match for quick review and easy resolutions. This reduces the hours spent reviewing and comparing documents and increases data-driven decision-making, which both reduces costs and increases value to the organization. Companies sign numerous contracts but don’t always extract maximum value. Businesses should transform those contracts into structured data points to surface critical insights about what is owed to the business, what the business is responsible for delivering, how to increase leverage in future negotiations, and more.

Hiring Practices: Are You Hiring For Tasks Or Creative Problem Solving? The delivery of legal services is constantly evolving and new premiums on skill sets are emerging. Terry Theologides, General Counsel of Fannie Mae, shared on The Economist’s recent General Counsel US Insight Hour, The Resilient GC: Rolling with Disruption, how the COVID-19 pandemic altered the direction of his team when “it was called upon to develop and deploy at massive scale forbearance, deferred payment, and modification programs to address the needs of homeowners and tenants in economic distress due to COVID.” Suddenly, problem-solving became a critical component of the legal team and shifted his thinking when hiring. “As I reflect on the skill set that I value now and try to cultivate in departments, it has evolved. Early on, it was pedigree and domain expertise. Now when I’m interviewing, especially in managerial roles where they are responsible for a body of work, I try to ask for examples of how they solved problems, improved processes—that’s the never-ending process. You have to find people who are dissatisfied with the way we were doing things and are always hungry for a better way.”

As the legal evolution continues, teams need people willing and capable to adapt to these circumstances. Move away from hiring specialists to handle a specific task and more towards those who demonstrate flexibility and a desire to learn. Look for candidates who have examples of times when they moved beyond established procedures to uncover creative solutions. DON’T STICK WITH OUTDATED APPROACHES BECAUSE “CHANGE IS DIFFICULT” The traditional ways often don’t account for current circumstances and hold legal departments back from becoming true partners to organizations. As a challenged global economy puts pressure on all corporate functions to find value in basic and creative ways, outdated ways of operating put both the legal department and the entire business they support in jeopardy. Legal can still be the staunch organizational defender it’s always been, but especially in times of economic retraction, it must also become a revenue generator and inform the best business decisions, not just the best legal decisions. This can only be accomplished by moving to bold, transformational thinking in legal strategy and challenging “change is important, just not right now” to uncover modern alternatives.