A seemingly never-ending money dial has spurred B2B growth for the past two decades. Need better leads, better employees, better performance? Keep cranking up that dial. Seems great in theory, but unfortunately, every party must come to an end. Today’s go-to-market (GTM) leaders and chief financial officers (CFOs) are all about “efficient growth” instead. Money is limited, and many of the formerly go-to tactics are experiencing diminishing returns, likely due to saturation. Take inbound and outbound, which have long been the pillars of a modern day GTM strategy. These strategies might not be dead, but the ways we’ve relied on them to fuel growth are no longer viable. Such direct efforts like inbound and outbound have become increasingly ineffective and more expensive—a deadly combination. While inbound and outbound can remain elements of your strategy, your overall strategic direction needs much more to succeed in the modern B2B landscape.

FOCUS ON BUILDING A STRONG & THRIVING PARTNER ECOSYSTEM Historically, the relationship GTM teams have had with inbound and outbound demand generation has been straightforward enough: Marketers could pay a steep price to purchase direct access to their buyers. Since then, the cost of obtaining buyer access has skyrocketed. At the same time, traditional intermediaries like Google and Facebook have become more skewed toward protecting user privacy than selling data to the highest bidder. Marketers are left with two choices—embrace change or stay the course and prepare for defeat.

Rather than continuing to lean on direct marketing efforts, indirect efforts like partnerships now need to be at the forefront, too. And no, we’re not talking “channel sale” or the siloed and one-off partnerships of the past—those aren’t going to cut it. You need to embrace a modern partner ecosystem mentality that is truly integrated across all functions and aspects of your organization. IBM’s Institute for Business Value survey of more than 3,000 CEOs speaks to the value of turning toward indirect, partner-focused efforts. The highest performing companies in the survey reported that building new ecosystems and partnerships was their top priority for enhancing customer experience and trust over the next few years (48%). On the contrary, the underperforming companies ranked new ecosystems and partnerships last on their list (24%). THE UNIQUE INSIGHTS THAT COME FROM PARTNERSHIPS

When you think about the popular strategy of product-led growth, how do you inform a product to become hyper-valuable and create magnetism in the market? There’s no better place to gather insights than through partnerships. When a partner understands—and already serves—your best fit customer, they can give you information about who is buying, who is struggling, and how to have the best chances of success with them. It’s the ultimate cheat code for any sort of motion. As you build more partnerships and simultaneously start serving the same customer groups, continue to strengthen this ecosystem. Do this by prioritizing alignment around the customers’ KPIs, their language, and their goals. Only when both partners keep the customer in the bullseye of their strategies and tactics will everyone win. INSPIRE EVERY TEAM TO HAVE A PARTNER MENTALITY

In a startup, your CEO is usually the one who forms and manages partnerships—typically out of necessity. But as you grow, every person on your team must be invested in those partnerships. How? Start by building more well-rounded employees who understand not just their specific duties, but the edges of their role so they can participate in those additional areas. It’s a holistic approach. Each team member needs to have a handle on what’s happening in the market, within your customer base, and within each of those specific deals or client accounts. If you have a partnership with another company, shouldn’t your CFO understand the CFO at the partner’s company and form a relationship there? Apply this philosophy across departments. Integrating across teams speaks to the truism that all boats rise when the tide rises. In other words, partnerships are worth these individual relational investments because they collectively serve to strengthen the individuals, the companies, and the collaboration.

RECOGNIZE THAT TRUST & RELATIONSHIPS UNLOCK GROWTH In addition to being woven into the fabric of each department, the pro-partnership mentality should be woven into every initiative you launch. Think about hiring, onboarding, and training. When you go to hire a new recruit, they should understand a partner-led strategy and be all-in on playing their part. Then, in onboarding and training, don’t just teach them about your company’s solutions, instruct them about your partners’ solutions and how they serve your ideal customer. In this way, the mentality is ingrained from the start. Such an emphasis will also naturally shepherd your team members into the role of consultant, rather than salesperson. Their entire approach will be shaped around providing value to the client, instead of pushing products, which will form a long-term relationship built on trust. This is the key. While data was seen as the “it factor” behind strong marketing and sales for many years, trust has taken its place.