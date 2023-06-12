It probably doesn’t surprise you that the US is facing an epidemic of weakening trust in many of our institutions. But you might be surprised that decreased trust is increasingly an issue for brands, as well. According to consumer intelligence researchers at PWC, the perception among 87% of executives is that customers have a significant level of trust in their respective companies. However, extensive research indicates that the actual trust level is only 30%. And low trust has a high cost—71% of consumers express reluctance to make purchases from companies that have lost their trust, and an equal percentage of employees claim they would consider leaving their employer if trust is compromised.
As leaders, many of us are making tough decisions about where to invest and where to pull back in the second half of this year. In my experience, investing in earning, growing, or repairing trust always pays off long term. Customers who trust your brand are more frequent purchasers and early adopters of new products and programs, and act as ambassadors of your brand. For employers, trust strengthens employee loyalty with less turnover and better performance.
As a manufacturer of consumer healthcare products, trust has been a cornerstone of our brand for more than 60 years. Here are four key ways we earn and grow consumer trust that are applicable to any business.
1. ESTABLISH EXPERTISE IN YOUR INDUSTRY
People inherently trust experts. Hire and develop the top experts in your industry, and then invest in thought leadership by publishing white papers and research, contributing bylined articles to respected media and industry outlets, and seeking speaking engagements at conferences and networking events. LinkedIn is also a great low-cost way to establish expertise in your field through content, connections, and engaging in thoughtful exchanges within your field.
2. SHOW CUSTOMERS YOU CARE BY SOLVING THEIR PROBLEMS
Trust is earned. The first step in caring is understanding, and we do this through listening and learning from our customers. What are their pain points? What keeps them up at night? Once you understand this, you can innovate to solve their problems. Nothing drives more trust than being a brand your customers can count on.
3. PARTNER STRATEGICALLY
Leveraging third-party expertise has a trust halo effect for your brand. Through collaborations, my team and I have developed long-standing relationships and partnerships across industry groups, associations, and renowned academic institutions, working together to innovate, understand customer needs, and advocate for our mission in general. Recently, we introduced a new expert advisory council, bringing together eight top experts with diverse perspectives from across the breastfeeding and lactation industry. Strategic partnerships can boost consumer trust substantially.
4. DO THE RIGHT THING
Social responsibility and good corporate citizenship build trust and help minimize the impact when crises or issues arise. A good place to start is by committing to inclusivity, sustainability, equity, and advocacy.
Trust is the foundation of all good relationships—with your team, with your investors, and with your customers. Make trust a KPI for your business. Benchmark audience trust measures today and set a goal for improvement as you finalize 2023 decisions and head into 2024 planning.
Jeff Castillo is Executive Vice President for Medela Americas, the #1 Most Trusted Breast Pump Brand in North America