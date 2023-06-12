It probably doesn’t surprise you that the US is facing an epidemic of weakening trust in many of our institutions. But you might be surprised that decreased trust is increasingly an issue for brands, as well. According to consumer intelligence researchers at PWC, the perception among 87% of executives is that customers have a significant level of trust in their respective companies. However, extensive research indicates that the actual trust level is only 30%. And low trust has a high cost—71% of consumers express reluctance to make purchases from companies that have lost their trust, and an equal percentage of employees claim they would consider leaving their employer if trust is compromised.

As leaders, many of us are making tough decisions about where to invest and where to pull back in the second half of this year. In my experience, investing in earning, growing, or repairing trust always pays off long term. Customers who trust your brand are more frequent purchasers and early adopters of new products and programs, and act as ambassadors of your brand. For employers, trust strengthens employee loyalty with less turnover and better performance.

As a manufacturer of consumer healthcare products, trust has been a cornerstone of our brand for more than 60 years. Here are four key ways we earn and grow consumer trust that are applicable to any business.