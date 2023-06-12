How optimizing asset health increases efficiency and improves sustainability

BY Guy Yehiav4 minute read

Active IoT asset management is a critical component to improving the longevity and efficiency of physical assets across an enterprise’s supply chain. The global asset monitoring industry is expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2028. With the cost of unplanned downtime ten times higher than planned downtime, the role of preventative asset care and control is integral to maintaining cost-efficient operations.

Retail grocery operations are especially salient to this conversation because supermarkets are the most electricity-intensive type of commercial building due to the number of refrigeration assets used to keep food chilled and safe. Predictive maintenance models that leverage machine learning and prescriptive analytics are essential in improving asset health and longevity to protect products in grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and hospitals. Leveraging these tools enhances operational efficiency and improves organizational sustainability efforts. ACTIVELY MANAGING ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Enterprises spanning a variety of verticals—healthcare, retail, restaurant, pharmaceutical, etc.—should conduct periodic energy audits to identify cost-savings opportunities through increased efficiency measures. However, recurring audits may not be enough. The continual nature of energy consumption across an organization demands a continuous improvement approach to secure maximum efficiency gains. Using the most energy-efficient equipment is the first place to start managing energy consumption in a more responsible manner. Energy management systems help operational leaders determine the best makes and models to ensure optimal equipment performance and longevity. IoT-enabled energy management systems track energy consumption and analyze environmental ambient measures with real-time accuracy that enables continuous improvement and day-to-day insights that support better decision making. Common areas where IoT-enabled systems detect opportunities for improved energy efficiency include:

Ambient building conditions : Improvements to building insulation help reduce heat loss or gain. This is a critical vector in summer and winter because stores are optimized for ambient environments that are comfortable for humans.

: Improvements to building insulation help reduce heat loss or gain. This is a critical vector in summer and winter because stores are optimized for ambient environments that are comfortable for humans. Employee activity: An organization’s staff engages in workflows such as food preparation, shelving and cooler stocking, medicine and vaccine administration, and product transfer that are energy intensive and ripe with risk for waste.

An organization’s staff engages in workflows such as food preparation, shelving and cooler stocking, medicine and vaccine administration, and product transfer that are energy intensive and ripe with risk for waste. Air flow: Over shelving inventory creates spikes in power consumption and may divert air flow and risk loss of products, food, or medicine due to blocked vents.

Over shelving inventory creates spikes in power consumption and may divert air flow and risk loss of products, food, or medicine due to blocked vents. Lighting: Using LED bulbs, occupancy sensors, and daylighting strategies helps reduce lighting and energy consumption. From lighting and cooling equipment to actual buildings and structures, managing an enterprise’s physical assets is a capital-intensive process that merits close attention and active participation informed by accurate real-time data and insights. INFUSING SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES THROUGHOUT THE SUPPLY CHAIN Reducing carbon emissions is one of the primary methods to make supply chains more sustainable. Enterprises reduce their carbon footprint by optimizing transportation routes, using low-emission vehicles, and leveraging renewable energy sources. Supply chains are often the biggest source of carbon emissions in a business, so making key adjustments in this area has the most outsized impact.

Minimizing waste is another major component of sustainability. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that 30% of the food produced for human consumption globally is lost or wasted somewhere along the food supply chain. Eliminating overproduction and improving product design, packaging, and recycling increases production efficiency and reduces waste. Asset optimization and prescriptive workflows also contribute to waste reduction in a major way. While encouraging employees to engage in sustainable behavior is always beneficial, empowering them with sustainable workflows built into their day-to-day tasks is the real key to repeatable sustainability. Providing them with sustainable products, materials, and ingredients will give them confidence that they are facilitating the best customer experiences. Automating their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in case of common disruptions or excursions will assure them that they’ll have proper guidance when their normal workflows are interrupted. SEIZING OPPORTUNITIES IN THE COLD CHAIN

Enterprise operations that include the need for freezing or refrigeration of temperature and ambient-sensitive product, such as pharmacies, blood banks, hospitals, grocery stores, etc., are a notably conspicuous area of organizational energy consumption. A major source of measuring asset health is the difference between the set point and holding point of cooling equipment. For example, let’s say a grocery store manager sets a cooler shelf to 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius). However, due to frequent opening and closing of the cooler door, overloading of inventory, or unoptimized equipment operation, the true holding point was actually 37 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon notice of the true holding point, the grocery store manager changes the set point to 25 degrees Fahrenheit in an attempt to maintain a true holding point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit. This works, however the cooler is now working overtime to achieve the desired holding point, causing potential early equipment failure and decreased asset longevity. Plus, lowering the set point increases energy consumption, which increases costs, introduces new forms of waste into operations, and ultimately damages the organization’s efficiency and sustainability goals. Another issue could arise when the inventory is consumed and now the hold point is down to 25 degrees, which means some of the food or medicine is set to freeze, changing their condition dramatically.