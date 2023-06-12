BY Sean Fahey4 minute read

As a hiring manager, you play a key role in your organization’s success. You likely have a talent for spotting exceptional candidates, bringing them in, and getting back to other responsibilities. But could you implement a structured interview process to build an even stronger workforce? Let’s explore how hiring managers can improve their process, making strategic choices that benefit the organization as a whole. UNDERSTANDING THE ROLE OF A HIRING MANAGER

You can transform your hiring process and elevate your organization’s success by embracing three core pillars. Start here when you’re thinking through how you can contribute in the most productive way. 1. Commit To A Clear Vision Of Success Help HR with the details they need to have an understanding of the role, its goals, and how it fits within a larger organizational structure. What qualities are you looking for in new hires?

2. Help Select And Evaluate Candidates Eighty-two percent of companies don’t believe they recruit highly talented people. You can resolve that by establishing criteria for evaluating and differentiating between applicants. 3. Be An Advocate For The Candidate Experience

It may sound simple, but remember, these candidates could be future employees. They’ll also form an opinion about your organization based on their experience. Seventy-two percent of job seekers report sharing their negative candidate experiences online. Consider that as you design the hiring process. Let’s dig into how hiring managers can influence and improve this process. CONTRIBUTE TO JOB DESCRIPTIONS AND MATERIALS

A well-crafted job description is essential for marketing the role and attracting the right applicants. Starting with a job analysis identifies the essential duties, functions, and core competencies that are necessary for a position. This makes crafting an accurate job posting much easier. Here’s how you can assist HR. 1. Evaluating Job Requirements What are the true minimum requirements to be successful in the role you want to fill? What skills can a candidate develop on the job? You may have some ideas, but taking these steps will help to align all parties on your side, creating a better experience for applicants.

2. Consult Stakeholders Collaborate with team members, other managers, and stakeholders to gather input and perspectives on what the role demands. This process helps create a comprehensive and realistic list of job requirements. Striking a balance between essential and preferred qualifications can expand and diversify the eligible talent pool to help you fill roles faster. DESIGNING THE INTERVIEW PROCESS

Having a list of qualifications and skills will only tell your team so much. An effective interview process is vital to identifying the best person for the role. You can tailor that process to your organization’s specific goals. Determining The Number And Types Of Interviews To Participate In As a hiring manager, you may want to participate in all interviews, but this may not be the best way to get a well-rounded evaluation of the candidate. Be strategic in selecting which interview stages to participate in (screening, panel, or final selection interviews) and which benefit most from diversified perspectives.

Developing Questions Getting the answers you need starts with asking the right questions. Core competencies are made up of knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs). These KSAs describe the “what,” while showcasing competencies represents the “how” of performing tasks successfully. Use your expertise to help develop targeted questions and offer your valuable guidance on prioritizing KSAs. With a solid job description and interview process ready to go, you can start having conversations and making decisions about who to hire.

1. Be Consistent With Questions Asking the same questions in the same order ensures a level playing field and allows you to make accurate comparisons. This consistency reduces the risk of bias by ensuring the interview experience is similar for all candidates. 2. Take Detailed Notes

Taking comprehensive notes can help your team recall specific details about applicants’ responses, qualifications, and demeanor. Thorough notes make it easier to compare candidates side-by-side when making a final decision. Consider using a standardized note-taking template for each interview. 3. Implement A Standardized Rating Scale Having a scale enables a more objective evaluation and simplifies the decision-making process. This method provides a clear, data-driven view of performance.

From here, you can narrow down your list and begin to figure out who will move to the offer stage. THE KEY TO DIFFERENTIATING CANDIDATES First, look at the ratings and scores from your evaluation process. Then consider cultural fit, long-term growth potential, and alignment with the company’s values. Reflect on how each candidate’s unique strengths and weaknesses will complement the existing team. If there are similar candidates, this is where a hiring manager’s expertise can really shine. Use your knowledge of the role to help determine what skills, strengths, and traits matter most for the position.

Remember to maintain contact with other qualified applicants, even if they weren’t on your shortlist for this role. They may be the right fit for future opportunities in your organization. Research shows that applicants who don’t receive a job offer are 80% more likely to apply again if they already had a positive experience. MANAGING THE OFFER STAGE Once you find the right person for the role, it’s time to present them with a job offer that’s both attractive and fair. As you navigate the offer stage and work to secure the best talent, keep these components in mind. A hiring manager can be effective as an advocate for the organization and candidate at the same time.

Balancing Multiple Candidates In some cases, you may have multiple qualified candidates in the running. Keep communication open with all contenders. If negotiations with your preferred hire are unsuccessful, you’ll have a solid foundation to approach the next best person with an offer. As a hiring manager, you have the unique opportunity to create a great rapport with potential employees and showcase your organization’s values. Remember, your expertise and direct experience can make all the difference in this process. Use these strategies to foster a thriving, talented workforce.