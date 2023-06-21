BY Ann Woo4 minute read

The fallout from remote learning during COVID still hangs in the air of America’s STEM classrooms. For more than two years, teachers scrambled to adjust learning programs and curricula in line with shifting advice on how to motivate and lead classes of children who were feeling anxious and isolated. Without the structure and process of traditional lab work, STEM education drifted. Now, many overburdened teachers have left the profession, and the nation’s shortage of STEM educators has worsened. With the academic year coming to a close and STEM educators taking some well-deserved time to recharge, there are glimmers of hope that with empathetic support—especially from those of us with businesses rooted in STEM disciplines—we can turn the page come fall and put COVID behind us. A first step will be to hear and see STEM educators as they are today—and appreciate the challenges they have been facing.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

A recent teacher survey reported that significant numbers of STEM teachers feel “underpaid” (41%) or “burned out” (26%), while more than two-thirds of responding educators (65%) said that their school is experiencing a shortage of STEM faculty, with 13% calling the shortage “severe.” My personal experience amplifies those findings. As Samsung’s Head of Corporate Citizenship, I regularly check in with teachers who enter our Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition for middle and high school students. In recent conversations with them, I have been surprised to hear well-regarded educators questioning themselves and doubting their ability to inspire students. I’ve never heard teachers—usually so enthusiastic about STEM projects addressing society’s big issues—sound so down. On the plus side, nearly 60% of teachers who took that survey indicated that while teaching STEM is challenging, it offers educators unique rewards by engaging students’ curiosity and enhancing their motivation.

If we’re going to reignite STEM education, that’s a positive element all of us in STEM-based industries need to embrace. Here’s how we can do that. FIND OUT WHAT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST FOR STUDENTS IN YOUR COMMUNITY TO PUT STEM SKILLS TO WORK Across the globe, science and STEM competitions—some organized by industry players, others by trade groups and educational institutions—provide opportunities for STEM students to put their creativity to work in service of their communities.

This May, I was inspired by the palpable excitement of STEM students from Brandywine High School in Delaware who developed an assistance device for mobility-challenged people. Returning to Wilmington after winning a national STEM challenge, they were greeted at the Amtrak station by the state’s Lieutenant Governor and the school hosted a pep-rally in their honor. These “welcome home” events provided a concrete demonstration of the community impact and appreciation of STEM-based thinking. Connecting with STEM educators and administrators at local schools in your area and following schools’ social media feeds and local news can help you identify places where you or your company can provide practical or technical support. EXPLORE VOLUNTEER OR MENTORSHIP PROGRAMS IN WHICH YOUR COMPANY OR EMPLOYEES CAN PARTICIPATE BY LENDING EXPERTISE IN PRACTICAL PROBLEM SOLVING

advertisement

STEM-based companies wanting to support current STEM students and educators should roll up their own sleeves and provide real-world insights to students applying their budding STEM skills to solve problems outside the classroom. For example, Samsung employees volunteer each year as mentors to students participating in our STEM competition. By sharing our passion and knowledge of STEM, we are helping to empower the future generation of STEM learners. CONTRIBUTE TO INITIATIVES THAT EXPAND THE USE OF NEW STEM LEARNING TOOLS AND SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR STEM TEACHERS

STEM educators are hungry for professional development programs that can help them empower and mentor STEM students—and problem-based learning (PBL) focused teacher training is a great solution. Harry Preston of Baltimore’s Greenstreet Academy in Baltimore has reflected, “I’m a better version of myself as a teacher when I take the opportunity to improve my skills through professional development programs. They have taught me how I can give students opportunities beyond learning in a classroom and how to look for ways that students can tackle problems and apply their knowledge.” One example of such a program is MindSpark Learning, which has developed a Teacher Academy curriculum that puts PBL at the forefront of learning and enhances educators’ communication and leadership skills. Participants learn to use equity-centered design thinking to structure a PBL model, find resources and partners beyond the classroom, and guide students in finding meaningful projects and connecting with stakeholders to complete them.